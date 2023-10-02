The International Youth Forum was held in the city of Arkadag

02/10/2023

On October 2, 2023, in the city of Arkadag, in the premises of the International Academy of Horse Breeding named after Aba Annaev, was held the International Youth Forum "Dialogue is Guarantee of Peace". The event was organized by the Government of Turkmenistan with the active participation of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan and the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

The event, which was held in a hybrid format, was attended by young leaders, activists, students, entrepreneurs and innovators from Central Asian countries and co-sponsors states of the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2023 the International Year of Dialogue as a guarantee of peace.

The purpose of this representative forum is to promote peaceful dialogue as an essential tool of resolving conflicts and overcoming differences between the people around the world through the use of diplomatic instruments.

The forum also discussed topical issues of our time, such as the use of new technologies in peacebuilding, the relationship between climate change and peace, and issues of digital diplomacy. They also exchanged views on youth initiatives in the field of peace and social cohesion.

Special emphasis was made on the tasks of promoting peace through culture and art.

The participants of the International Youth Forum "Dialogue is Guarantee of Peace" expressed a common opinion on the need to continue the dialogue on important proposals and opinions expressed during the event.

The parties agreed with the proposal of the Turkmen side to hold international dialogue forums on a regular basis as a guarantee of peace in order to provide young people with the necessary institutional platform for strengthening peace and trust on the basis of intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation.

As a result of the event, was signed a Memorandum on the establishment of a Dialogue of Youth of Central Asian countries, and was adopted an Appeal of the participants of the International Youth Forum "Dialogue is Guarantee of Peace".

Also within the framework of the Forum, its participants got acquainted with the exhibition of arts and crafts.