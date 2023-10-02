Disposition of Common Shares of Small Pharma Inc.

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Peter Rands disposed of an aggregate of 1,532,001 common shares in the capital of Small Pharma Inc. (the “Company”) between September 25, 2023 and September 27, 2023 at an average price of $0.177 per common share for aggregate proceeds of $284,199.177.



Prior to the disposition, and as at the date of his last early warning report, Mr. Rands, together with any joint actor, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 91,117,974 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 28.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Following the disposition, Mr. Rands, together with any joint actor, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 83,799,723 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 26.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The common shares of the Company are held for investment purposes. Mr. Rands and any joint actor may increase or decrease its investment, directly or indirectly, in securities of the Company from time to time, depending on the trading price of the common shares, market conditions or any other relevant factors.

Small Pharma Inc. is located at 50 Featherstone St., 1st Floor, London, EC1Y 8RT, United Kingdom. The Acquirer is located at 40 Bloemfontein Road, London, W12 7BX. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained on the SEDAR profile of Small Pharma at www.sedar.com. For further information please contact Peter Rands. Phone: +44(0)7812 121944.