ALX Oncology to Host Investor Call and Webcast on October 3, 2023 to Share Interim Phase 2 ASPEN-06 Clinical Trial Results of Evorpacept for the Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, today announced the hosting of an investor call and webcast on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8:00 AM EDT to share interim Phase 2 ASPEN-06 clinical trial results of evorpacept for the treatment of advanced HER2-positive gastric cancer.



To access the live conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S./Canada) or +44.800.260.6466 (internationally), Conference ID 7797378. To access the live and archived webcast of the conference call, please visit the News & Events section (see “Events") of the Company’s website at www.alxoncology.com where a slide presentation will be referenced during the event.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer antibodies. ALX Oncology is currently focusing on combining evorpacept with anti-cancer antibodies, ADCs, and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Investor Contact: Peter Garcia Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology (650) 466-7125 Ext. 113 peter@alxoncology.com Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D. Blueprint Life Science Group mchatterjee@bplifescience.com Media Contact: Karen Sharma MacDougall (781) 235-3060 alx@macbiocom.com