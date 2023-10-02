Governor Abbott Announces Sweetwater Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 2 - October 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Sweetwater, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Sweetwater on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Sweetwater and across every region of our state to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Hunt. “Music builds vibrancy within a community, furthering our desire to grow and nurturing a greater sense of place."

“As a new Music Friendly Texas Community, the potential for growth in Sweetwater is exciting,” said Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium Board Executive Director Mila Gibson. “Music is food for the soul, and we are developing our community through the arts!”

"Thank you to the Texas Music Office for partnering with our community,” said Sweetwater House Concert Association Founder Scott Morgan. “Our niche in growing a vibrant live music culture in Sweetwater is hosting intimate concert experiences that provide for the best possible artist–audience connection, while also benefiting and bringing awareness to local charities.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 7, at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium as part of the Applause Series "Western Heritage" Presents - Asleep at the Wheel and will include a live performance by AATW and speakers from the Sweetwater community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Tickets for the AATW concert are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door or at the Chamber.

Sweetwater Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, October 7 at 7:15 PM

Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium

400 Locust Street

Sweetwater, TX

More details: facebook.com/events/963260584778666/

Inquiries may be directed to Karen Hunt, Executive Director, Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce, 325-235-5488, karen@sweetwatertexas.org

Sweetwater becomes the 48th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.