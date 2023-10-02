Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,661 in the last 365 days.

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“Medical Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) securities between May 23, 2023 and August 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

The Complaint alleges that Medical Properties made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) the recapitalization transaction (the “Recap Transaction”) was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California; (2) accordingly, Medical Properties had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction’s approval; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Medical Properties overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Medical Properties should contact the Firm prior to the November 28, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


You just read:

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more