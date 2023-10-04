Summit Spine & Joint Center Opens Pain Treatment Clinic in Newnan, GA

Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff use the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions.” — Dr. Sandeep Vaid, Medical Director

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a multi-site pain management practice, has opened its newest pain treatment clinic in Newnan, GA located at 39C Oak Hill Court, Suite 101. Summit Spine & Joint Centers specialize in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain and many other painful conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

“We are thrilled to open our latest ‘Center of Excellence’ to care for our neighbors in Newnan,” said Dr. Sandeep Vaid MD, who will lead the medical staff at Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ new location. “Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff use the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions.”

With the opening in Newnan, Summit Spine & Joint Centers now has 26 clinics throughout Georgia, with locations in Athens, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Commerce, Conyers, Cummings, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock. For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

