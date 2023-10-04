Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,284 in the last 365 days.

Summit Spine & Joint Center Opens Pain Treatment Clinic in Newnan, GA

Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff use the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions.”
— Dr. Sandeep Vaid, Medical Director

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a multi-site pain management practice, has opened its newest pain treatment clinic in Newnan, GA located at 39C Oak Hill Court, Suite 101. Summit Spine & Joint Centers specialize in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain and many other painful conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

“We are thrilled to open our latest ‘Center of Excellence’ to care for our neighbors in Newnan,” said Dr. Sandeep Vaid MD, who will lead the medical staff at Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ new location. “Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff use the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions.”

With the opening in Newnan, Summit Spine & Joint Centers now has 26 clinics throughout Georgia, with locations in Athens, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Commerce, Conyers, Cummings, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock. For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

# # #

Purvi Patel
Summit Spine & Joint
+1 404-630-6199
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Summit Spine & Joint Center Opens Pain Treatment Clinic in Newnan, GA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more