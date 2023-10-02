Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 2-6, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 2-6, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 2 – One Utah Summit

2:45 p.m. Speak at Rural Utah Chamber Coalition meeting

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

3:45 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge Judge Social

Location: Business Building, SUU

4:15 p.m. Meet with southwest Utah mayors and commissioners

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

5 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy graduation

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

6 p.m. Interview with Direct Link – rural radio live broadcast

Location: Old Main, garden level, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS

7 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit kickoff

Location: Southern Utah University, Adams Courtyard

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – One Utah Summit

7:45 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS

11:45 a.m. One Utah Summit media availability

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge meeting

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS

4:15 p.m. Lead Disagree Better NGA Initiative discussion

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS

5 p.m. Attend BZI social

Location: Hunter Alumni Center patio, SUU

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – One Utah Summit

8:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

8:55 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit on leadership

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS

12:10 p.m. Attend Show Up BBQ

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Auditorium Courtyard

1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy opening class

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

Thursday, Oct. 5

No public meetings

Friday, Oct. 6

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 2-6, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 2 – One Utah Summit

10 a.m. Chair the Constitutional Defense Council Meeting

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Shooting Star Room, SUU

2:45 p.m. Rural Utah Chamber Coalition meeting

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

3:45 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge Social

Location: Business Building, SUU

4:15 p.m. Meet with southwest Utah mayors

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

5 p.m. Utah Rural Leadership Academy graduation

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

6 p.m. Watch rural radio live broadcast

Location: Old Main, garden level, SUU

7 p.m. One Utah Summit kickoff

Location: Southern Utah University, Adams Courtyard

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – One Utah Summit

7:45 a.m. One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

1:00 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge meeting

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

3:15 p.m. One Utah Summit Breakout Session

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

4 p.m. One Utah Summit Exhibitor Show

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

4:30 p.m. One Utah Summit Breakout Session

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

5 p.m. Attend BZI social

Location: Hunter Alumni Center patio, SUU

5:45 p.m. Speak at URLA Y3 Welcome Social

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Charles Hunter Room, SUU

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – One Utah Summit

8:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit on leadership

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

12:10 p.m. Attend Show Up BBQ

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Auditorium Courtyard

Thursday, Oct. 5

9:30 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Pakistan

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meet with the Director of Environmental Quality

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, Oct. 6

No public meetings

###