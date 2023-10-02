Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 2-6, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 2-6, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 2 – One Utah Summit

2:45 p.m. Speak at Rural Utah Chamber Coalition meeting 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

3:45 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge Judge Social 

Location: Business Building, SUU 

4:15 p.m. Meet with southwest Utah mayors and commissioners 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

5 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy graduation 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

6 p.m. Interview with Direct Link – rural radio live broadcast 

Location: Old Main, garden level, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS

7 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit kickoff 

Location: Southern Utah University, Adams Courtyard 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – One Utah Summit

7:45 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit 

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU 

MEDIA ACCESS

11:45 a.m. One Utah Summit media availability

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:30 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge meeting

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS 

4:15 p.m. Lead Disagree Better NGA Initiative discussion 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

MEDIA ACCESS 

5 p.m. Attend BZI social 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center patio, SUU 

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – One Utah Summit

8:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

8:55 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit on leadership 

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU 

MEDIA ACCESS

12:10 p.m. Attend Show Up BBQ 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Auditorium Courtyard 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy opening class 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

Thursday, Oct. 5 

No public meetings 

Friday, Oct. 6 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 2-6, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 2 – One Utah Summit

10 a.m. Chair the Constitutional Defense Council Meeting

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Shooting Star Room, SUU

2:45 p.m. Rural Utah Chamber Coalition meeting 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

3:45 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge Social 

Location: Business Building, SUU 

4:15 p.m. Meet with southwest Utah mayors 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

5 p.m. Utah Rural Leadership Academy graduation 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

6 p.m. Watch rural radio live broadcast 

Location: Old Main, garden level, SUU

7 p.m. One Utah Summit kickoff 

Location: Southern Utah University, Adams Courtyard 

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – One Utah Summit

7:45 a.m. One Utah Summit breakfast

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit 

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU 

1:00 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge meeting

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU

3:15 p.m. One Utah Summit Breakout Session

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

4 p.m. One Utah Summit Exhibitor Show

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

4:30 p.m. One Utah Summit Breakout Session

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU

5 p.m. Attend BZI social 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center patio, SUU

5:45 p.m. Speak at URLA Y3 Welcome Social

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Charles Hunter Room, SUU

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – One Utah Summit

8:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU 

9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit on leadership 

Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU 

12:10 p.m. Attend Show Up BBQ 

Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Auditorium Courtyard 

Thursday, Oct. 5 

9:30 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Pakistan

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meet with the Director of Environmental Quality

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, Oct. 6 

No public meetings

###

