Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 2-6, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 2-6, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 2 – One Utah Summit
2:45 p.m. Speak at Rural Utah Chamber Coalition meeting
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
3 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
3:45 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge Judge Social
Location: Business Building, SUU
4:15 p.m. Meet with southwest Utah mayors and commissioners
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
5 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy graduation
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
6 p.m. Interview with Direct Link – rural radio live broadcast
Location: Old Main, garden level, SUU
MEDIA ACCESS
7 p.m. Speak at One Utah Summit kickoff
Location: Southern Utah University, Adams Courtyard
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, Oct. 3 – One Utah Summit
7:45 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit breakfast
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
MEDIA ACCESS
11:45 a.m. One Utah Summit media availability
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge meeting
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
MEDIA ACCESS
4:15 p.m. Lead Disagree Better NGA Initiative discussion
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
MEDIA ACCESS
5 p.m. Attend BZI social
Location: Hunter Alumni Center patio, SUU
Wednesday, Oct. 4 – One Utah Summit
8:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
8:55 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit on leadership
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
MEDIA ACCESS
12:10 p.m. Attend Show Up BBQ
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Auditorium Courtyard
1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy opening class
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
Thursday, Oct. 5
No public meetings
Friday, Oct. 6
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 2-6, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Oct. 2 – One Utah Summit
10 a.m. Chair the Constitutional Defense Council Meeting
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Shooting Star Room, SUU
2:45 p.m. Rural Utah Chamber Coalition meeting
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
3 p.m. Meet with Utah Inland Port Authority
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
3:45 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge Social
Location: Business Building, SUU
4:15 p.m. Meet with southwest Utah mayors
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
5 p.m. Utah Rural Leadership Academy graduation
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
6 p.m. Watch rural radio live broadcast
Location: Old Main, garden level, SUU
7 p.m. One Utah Summit kickoff
Location: Southern Utah University, Adams Courtyard
Tuesday, Oct. 3 – One Utah Summit
7:45 a.m. One Utah Summit breakfast
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
1:00 p.m. Attend State Bank Business Challenge meeting
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
3:15 p.m. One Utah Summit Breakout Session
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
4 p.m. One Utah Summit Exhibitor Show
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
4:30 p.m. One Utah Summit Breakout Session
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
5 p.m. Attend BZI social
Location: Hunter Alumni Center patio, SUU
5:45 p.m. Speak at URLA Y3 Welcome Social
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Charles Hunter Room, SUU
Wednesday, Oct. 4 – One Utah Summit
8:30 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit breakfast
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, SUU
9 a.m. Speak at One Utah Summit on leadership
Location: Auditorium Theater, SUU
12:10 p.m. Attend Show Up BBQ
Location: Hunter Alumni Center, Auditorium Courtyard
Thursday, Oct. 5
9:30 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of Pakistan
Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Meet with the Director of Environmental Quality
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, Oct. 6
No public meetings
