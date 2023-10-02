Neuroscience Geek and Author Dr. Melissa Hughes to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All businesses and organizations desire high- performing and productive employees. After all, a company’s success hinges on the performance of its employees. But these days employees need more than a good paycheck and a pat on the back for a job well done. They seek purpose, meaning and a sense of connection. This is what drives employee engagement. Employee engagement matters because it means a healthier work culture where they are more likely to perform their best which ultimately translates to greater revenue and profits. As such, leaders must figure out how to build a successful workplace culture that employees will love. Yet, employee engagement, retention, and company culture are among the biggest challenges for organizations today. The good news is that we can improve the workplace with the power of neuroscience.

Dr. Hughes is a highly sought after keynote speaker, neuroscience geek, and author of Happier Hour with Einstein, Happier Hour with Einstein: Another Round, and the full-color companion Gratitude Journal.

Melissa’s fascination with neuroscience and how it applies to the world of business has been fundamental in her efforts to increase awareness for creating happier, safer, more fulfilling workplaces. Melissa approaches company culture and employee engagement from a neuroscience perspective and the critical need for individuals to thrive rather than just survive. Melissa believes that people flourish at work where they have a sense of belonging and the support of exceptional leaders who value the well-being of their employees. Because after all, it’s the environment and the people around us that contribute to how we feel about the work we do.

A culture of trust creates a happier workforce, more engagement, and higher productivity and Melissa says it all starts with the brain. Essentially, we need to feel safe and valued as contributing members of the team to be fully engaged. In these conditions, the brain releases happy hormones such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. These neurotransmitters facilitate activity in the prefrontal cortex and enable greater cognition, creativity and problem-solving.

Melissa deeply understands the constraints of the work environment and shares brain-based research through her keynotes and presentations that enable leaders to build healthy, sustainable workplaces and the kind of environments that effectively nurture a shared sense of belonging, contribution and purpose.

Engaged employees, she points out as well, starts with exceptional leadership. An organization’s culture of learning, or lack thereof, has never been more significant. Unless younger employees and seasoned vets and all the subsets in between learn how to learn from one another, the ROI on even the most talented group of individuals will never actualize.

Thinking, ideating, innovating, and problem solving are exactly what leaders expect from their best people. Yet, many organizations fail to make learning how to learn a priority. Their focus is on the bottom line rather than how they will get there. Today’s leading companies foster a culture of creative thinkers who can innovate, collaborate, and solve problems. The most successful leaders invest in their people and their ability to learn.

Moreover, Melissa cautions us to manage our stress because, as brain-based research proves, an overproduction of cortisol weakens and kills brain cells. Experiencing chronic stress or anxiety prevents the production of those good neurotransmitters that engage the part of the brain responsible for higher level cognitive function. Simply put, it is neurologically impossible to do our best thinking when we are stressed, fearful, or angry.

Melissa helps others understand how the brain works and how to make it better in her weekly Neuro Nugget newsletter and her books, Happier Hour with Einstein and Happier Hour with Einstein: Another Round. She likes to think of her book “as having an interesting conversation about the brain over cocktails. Our brains control everything we do, and you don’t have to be a neuroscientist to better understand how it works.”

Melissa will dig into all of this and more in her interview with Jim Masters.

Melissa wholeheartedly advises us to seek opportunities to inspire and be inspired every day. We all have something to learn and teach so be intentional. This will flow outwards and touch the lives of others and set an example for future generations to come.

