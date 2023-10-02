International Bestselling Authors Pen New Thriller: "Roulette" by Thomas Locke and Jyoti Guptara Set for October Release
Down & Out Books will release "Roulette" on October 30TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Down & Out Books announces the upcoming release of Roulette. Written by international bestselling authors Thomas Locke and Jyoti Guptara, Roulette will be published simultaneously in trade paper (ISBN-13: 978-1-64396-342-6, 223 pages, $19.00) and eBook ($5.99) editions and will be available wherever fine books are sold on October 30, 2023. Roulette will be published in audiobook edition (Recorded Books, $20.99) on October 31, 2023.
Thomas Locke and Jyoti Guptara deliver a no-holds-barred blockbuster in Roulette. An intense, edge-of-your-seat thriller, Roulette plunges readers headfirst into a frightening world where a dangerous, deadly drug threatens to rewrite the course of history.
About Roulette: When a new and dangerous substance suddenly appears on the rave scene in Gainesville, Florida, former special agent Eric Bannon is sent to investigate. The local sheriff doesn’t know whether to be relieved someone is finally taking the rave issue seriously—or be disturbed about who has answered the call. The inquiry must be kept quiet. But why are senior government officials turning a blind eye to such a dangerous drug? The drug is called Roulette because there’s no way of knowing what kind of ecstasy awaits. A rollercoaster ride through any one of seven heavens—or straight to hell. County hospital senior ER nurse, Carol Steen has seen her share of small-town trouble. Her greatest concern is the snobbish new doctor. Stacie Swann is everything Carol detests: fresh out of med school, too many years her junior, drop-dead gorgeous—and with a bad attitude. But why did Stacie, an upcoming surgical star, leave her prestigious residency at the University of Florida medical center and take up station in their remote clinic? To Stacie, the nosey nurse is only a bitter reminder of what the medical establishment took from her, landing her in Middle of Nowhere, Florida. But when the night’s emergencies are rushed in, the two begin to bond over a common challenge. What appears to be a simple case of overdose turns into an ER nightmare. Patients seem to be suffering symptoms from multiple drugs—none of which is detectable. Eric arrives at the clinic in time to witness the victims’ transformation from near-coma to bestial strength and ferocity. But when Eric, Carol, and Stacie pinpoint the drug’s origin to clandestine operations within the university student body, they uncover a terrifying truth: these young people both finance the production and facilitate the human trials of the world’s most exciting new high. Carol and Stacie’s patients belong to the 1% of consumers exposed to Roulette’s true purpose, a purpose so heinous it will rewrite not just history, but the human genome. What follows is a pulse quickening quest against a ticking clock. The stakes are beyond high---and this is anything but a game. When he is forced to face off against experimental science, Eric will have to confront an impossible question: in the battle to control the future of humanity, does he really want to fight fire with fire?
Terrifyingly realistic, Roulette is an intelligent, intense, and utterly electrifying new read from a dynamic international, inter-generational, inter-racial writing duo. Brilliantly plotted with a storyline that races at breakneck speed, Roulette sizzles. Roulette has earned high early praise:
“In their atmospheric new mystery-thriller Roulette, co-authors Thomas Locke and Jyoti Guptara grab the reader’s attention instantly.” ––Patrick H. Moore, author of 27 Days and Setting the Record Straight
“Roulette sets a new bar for intrigue. I could not set this book down.” —TG Wolff, author of Tribal Honor
About the Authors: Thomas Locke is an award-winning novelist whose works have sold over eight million copies in twenty-six languages. Locke divides his time between Florida and the UK, where he is Writer-In-Residence at Oxford University. Jyoti Guptara dropped out of school at age 15 to write his first bestseller. An executive coach and business storytelling strategist, Jyoti has helped leaders on five continents experience more success with less stress.
Down & Out Books is one of the country’s leading independent publishers of literary and crime fiction. Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books is based in Tampa, Florida. Visit Down & Out Books online at: www.downandoutbooks.com
Maryglenn M. Warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock
+1 615-933-5980
email us here