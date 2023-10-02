Saskatchewan On Track To Exceed Target Of Re-Building 100 Bridges Over Four Years

CANADA, October 2 - Released on October 2, 2023

Communities Benefit From Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program

Eleven rural communities will receive nearly $4.9 million in provincial grants from the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program to rebuild 14 bridges and large culverts.

When combined with municipal dollars, the total estimated value of the projects is more than $12.3 million.

“We prioritized investments in rural bridges and roads to keep our economy going during the pandemic,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said. “Four years ago, Saskatchewan pledged to rebuild 100 bridges over four years. With the announcement of this latest round of projects, we will have rebuilt or replaced 105 rural bridges.”

"Thanks to $1 million in grants from RIRG, our rural municipality will replace two bridges," RM of Lacadena Reeve Brad Sander said. "Investments in transportation infrastructure support our farmers and keep our rural economy growing."

RIRG assists rural municipalities to build and upgrade local infrastructure. The program provides grants up to 50 per cent of each project's total cost, to a maximum of $500,000.

RM Number RM Name Project Name Provincial Grant Project Total 124 Kingsley Correction Road Culvert Replacement $108,873 $217,745 128 Lajord Estlin Bridge Replacement $500,000 $2,245,000 129 Bratt's Lake Bridge Replacement $475,000 $1,300,000 219 Longlaketon Little Church Road Bridge Replacement $500,000 $1,835,000 228 Lacadena Gray Bridge Replacement $500,000 $1,094,125 228 Lacadena Lewis Bridge Replacement $500,000 $1,094,125 286 Milden Bridge 293 ? Culvert Replacement $196,078 $392,155 339 Leroy Bridge Replacement with Culverts $245,500 $491,000 398 Pleasantdale Wensley Bridge $351,000 $702,000 457 Hazelwood Leason's Bridge 1 (west) $500,000 $1,020,000 457 Hazelwood Leason's Bridge 2 (east) $475,000 $950,000 488 Torch River Replacement of Box Culvert $46,500 $93,000 494 Canwood South Victoire Culvert Replacement $232,500 $465,000 494 Canwood Wreford Bridge Conversion $215,000 $430,000

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 km of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan roads.

-30-

For more information, contact: