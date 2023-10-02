Saskatchewan On Track To Exceed Target Of Re-Building 100 Bridges Over Four Years
CANADA, October 2 - Released on October 2, 2023
Communities Benefit From Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program
Eleven rural communities will receive nearly $4.9 million in provincial grants from the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program to rebuild 14 bridges and large culverts.
When combined with municipal dollars, the total estimated value of the projects is more than $12.3 million.
“We prioritized investments in rural bridges and roads to keep our economy going during the pandemic,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said. “Four years ago, Saskatchewan pledged to rebuild 100 bridges over four years. With the announcement of this latest round of projects, we will have rebuilt or replaced 105 rural bridges.”
"Thanks to $1 million in grants from RIRG, our rural municipality will replace two bridges," RM of Lacadena Reeve Brad Sander said. "Investments in transportation infrastructure support our farmers and keep our rural economy growing."
RIRG assists rural municipalities to build and upgrade local infrastructure. The program provides grants up to 50 per cent of each project's total cost, to a maximum of $500,000.
|RM Number
|RM Name
|Project Name
|Provincial Grant
|Project Total
|124
|Kingsley
|Correction Road Culvert Replacement
|$108,873
|$217,745
|128
|Lajord
|Estlin Bridge Replacement
|$500,000
|$2,245,000
|129
|Bratt's Lake
|Bridge Replacement
|$475,000
|$1,300,000
|219
|Longlaketon
|Little Church Road Bridge Replacement
|$500,000
|$1,835,000
|228
|Lacadena
|Gray Bridge Replacement
|$500,000
|$1,094,125
|228
|Lacadena
|Lewis Bridge Replacement
|$500,000
|$1,094,125
|286
|Milden
|Bridge 293 ? Culvert Replacement
|$196,078
|$392,155
|339
|Leroy
|Bridge Replacement with Culverts
|$245,500
|$491,000
|398
|Pleasantdale
|Wensley Bridge
|$351,000
|$702,000
|457
|Hazelwood
|Leason's Bridge 1 (west)
|$500,000
|$1,020,000
|457
|Hazelwood
|Leason's Bridge 2 (east)
|$475,000
|$950,000
|488
|Torch River
|Replacement of Box Culvert
|$46,500
|$93,000
|494
|Canwood
|South Victoire Culvert Replacement
|$232,500
|$465,000
|494
|Canwood
|Wreford Bridge Conversion
|$215,000
|$430,000
The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 km of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.
Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan roads.
