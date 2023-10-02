Graciela Limón’s “Dreamers” is a captivating account, written to share an inspiration to every dreamer
“Dreamers" from Page Vision Press author Graciela Limón is a heartfelt fiction story that is made to leave the readers in awe chapter by chapter.PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dreamers" is an emotionally charged narrative that promises to elicit laughter, tears, and thrills from its readers with every turn of the page and progression of the story. Its impeccable storytelling intentionally immerses readers into the narrative, allowing them to feel intimately connected to the plot. Graciela Limón, an accomplished author known for crafting tales that evoke deep emotions and happiness, is the creative mind behind "Dreamers"
Limón herself shares, "Mothers pass down memories to their daughters, and in my case, my mother, Altagracia Gomez, shared her sister's story with me. It's a poignant account that has left an enduring impact on me and served as the inspiration for the novel you are about to embark upon."
Published by Page Vision Press, “Dreamers” by Graciela Limón offers a modern portrayal that is bound to deeply touch its audience
A narrative that is certain to ignite inspiration within its readers.
Readers are encouraged to purchase a copy of "Dreamers" from their preferred bookstore or online platform. For more information about Graciela Limón, visit her official website www.gracielalimon.com
For press inquiries, please contact her PR representative, Matthew Coleman at 650 600 9627 or email him at mcoleman@pagevisionpress.com or visit www.pagevisionpress.com
