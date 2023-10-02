21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Donnelly circuit, impending associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis County





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Margaret Donnelly and for the upcoming associate circuit judge vacancy that will be created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of one of the three associate circuit judges nominated to fill the new circuit judge vacancy created by the Missouri General Assembly.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit and associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Applicants who previously applied for the newly created circuit judge vacancy or the Medler associate circuit judge vacancy may e-mail a letter to the chairperson of the commission requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening. Applicants who wish to be considered for both openings shall send two letters, one for each opening. Letters should be e-mailed to: 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov





Applications,, or any letters requesting the previous application be transferred, will be accepted until, via e-mail only to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov . The e-mail's subject line should reference the position for which the applicant is applying





The commission expects to conduct interviews November 7 and 8, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





