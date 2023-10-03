Viridis Chemical Selected as a Finalist for the Platts Global Energy Award Sustainable Chemicals Best Product Category
The award honors chemical companies solving problems and providing solutions that increase sustainability and benefit the environment.HOUSTON, TX, US, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viridis Chemical, a manufacturer of renewable, biobased, low-carbon chemicals, announced that its commercial scale ethyl acetate (ETAC) is a finalist for the Platts Global Energy Award in the Sustainable Chemicals Best Product category (formerly the Chemical Week Sustainability Awards).
The Best Sustainable Product award recognizes a product whose design and innovation serve a sustainable or environmental purpose and/or is made from 100% recycled/recyclable materials. It recognizes organizations that push the boundaries to create an environmentally friendly and affordable solution to an existing potentially polluting product.
“We are honored to be a finalist for this esteemed award, which we credit to the dedicated efforts of our employees and partners,” said Carl V Rush, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Viridis Chemical. “With our proprietary catalytic process, Viridis is delivering high-quality, industrial-scale ETAC to a wide range of industries. We are pushing boundaries with a 40 – 80% lower carbon footprint than the next best fossil fuel-based manufacturing technology.”
Since its launch in February 2021, Viridis Chemical has gone from a start-up chemical company to a world-class manufacturer of renewable, 100% biobased, low-carbon ethyl acetate (ETAC). In March 2022, Viridis shipped its first railcar of biobased ETAC from its Columbus, Nebraska facility and has subsequently been growing sales throughout North America and Europe.
Viridis’ 100% biobased ETAC is marketed worldwide by HELM AG, one of the world’s largest chemical distribution companies. This partnership with HELM AG gives Viridis access to an international sales force, introducing Viridis’ ETAC high-quality, low-carbon, sustainability story to customers and prospects across the globe in industries, including paints and coatings, adhesives, packaging, personal care, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.
“Viridis and HELM have created their long-term partnership with the aim to offer a compelling choice towards a more sustainable business to chemical markets. We are delighted to see Viridis announced as a finalist for this prestigious award, and it confirms the positive feedback received from our customers ever since the production started. The reliability of our service to markets, the quality of the product, and the severely reduced carbon footprint are all helping customers to deliver a game-changing impact in their markets,” said Björn Steckel, President Chemicals Americas of HELM.
Viridis Chemical’s ethyl acetate is a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® Program. Traditionally, ethyl acetate has been manufactured from fossil fuel-based resources.
Earlier this year, Viridis received International Sustainability & Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) for its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska. Products certified to the ISCC PLUS standard assure companies, brand owners, and consumers that high sustainability requirements have been met. Additionally, in June 2023, Viridis received the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) 2023 Product Innovation Award in the Small and Medium-sized Business category.
To learn more visit www.viridischemical.com.
About Viridis Chemical
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC, is a world-class manufacturer of renewable, biobased, low-carbon chemicals and the only industrial-scale manufacturer of 100 percent biobased ethyl acetate in North America. Viridis is committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-ethanol into circular, sustainable products previously derived from fossil fuel-based resources. Viridis is a member of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), holds International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS Certification (ISCC PLUS) for its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska, and has a USDA-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® program. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.
About Helm AG
HELM is a Hamburg, Germany-based family-owned company established in 1900. HELM is one of the world’s largest chemicals marketing companies and is committed to providing solutions to its partners that support a successful transformation to a sustainable economy and society. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and its multinational presence in more than 30 countries. As a multifunctional marketing organization, HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the agricultural industry, in energy materials, and in pharmaceuticals, generating global revenues of EUR 8 billion per year. Learn more at www.helmag.com.
Kathleen Van Gorden
Doer/Maker
+1 401-480-1840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn