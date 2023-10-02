Grants at a Glance: Manchin Announces $185 Million for West Virginia in September 2023

October 02, 2023

Charleston, WV – This past September, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $185,348,729 in federal funding for the state of West Virginia. The awards will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, public safety initiatives, upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure, economic development projects and more.

“One of my top priorities in Washington is ensuring West Virginia is receiving our fair share of federal resources, and I was proud to announce more than $185 million this past September for a wide range of important projects across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will spur economic growth, create good-paying jobs, enhance the health and well-being of our communities and much more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to reach across the aisle and work with my bipartisan colleagues to deliver for the Mountain State.”

Funding totals from federal agencies listed below:

$38,586,887 – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

EPA funding will support upgrades to drinking water infrastructure, efforts to clean up brownfields sites, water quality restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and more initiatives to enhance public and environmental health.

$21,161,260 – Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

ARC funding will support upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure, providing career training opportunities and expanding access to substance use disorder recovery services.

$20,797,038 – U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)

DOT funding will support infrastructure upgrades to the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad, pipeline safety programs, technology upgrades at the West Virginia DMV and a fellowship program at West Virginia University.

$15,934,741 – U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

DOJ funding will support programs that promote public safety and strengthen criminal justice throughout West Virginia.

$13,169,162 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

HHS funding will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder and mental health services, critical medical research projects and food safety systems.

$8,157,217 – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

DOE funding will support the West Virginia Office of Energy’s efforts to assess and improve energy efficiency and battery storage in critical buildings.

$8,115,059 – U.S. Department of Commerce

Department of Commerce funding will support workforce development projects and economic planning across West Virginia.

$4,474,525 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

DHS funding will support West Virginia fire departments and additional emergency services organizations.

$1,734,085 – National Science Foundation (NSF)

NSF funding will support innovative research projects through West Virginia higher education institutions.

$685,239 – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

HUD funding will support expanding access to quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians.

$657,102 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

USDA funding will support research at West Virginia University into pest management practices and fresh produce supply chains.

$303,259 – U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI)

DOI funding will support projects in Wheeling, Wardensville, and Wellsburg that will improve the public’s experience at local parks and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.

$122,155 – U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

FCC funding will support purchasing laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for seven West Virginia schools.

$51,451,000 – Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.