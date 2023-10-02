Grants at a Glance: Manchin Announces $185 Million for West Virginia in September 2023
Charleston, WV – This past September, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $185,348,729 in federal funding for the state of West Virginia. The awards will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, public safety initiatives, upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure, economic development projects and more.
“One of my top priorities in Washington is ensuring West Virginia is receiving our fair share of federal resources, and I was proud to announce more than $185 million this past September for a wide range of important projects across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will spur economic growth, create good-paying jobs, enhance the health and well-being of our communities and much more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to reach across the aisle and work with my bipartisan colleagues to deliver for the Mountain State.”
Funding totals from federal agencies listed below:
$38,586,887 – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
EPA funding will support upgrades to drinking water infrastructure, efforts to clean up brownfields sites, water quality restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and more initiatives to enhance public and environmental health.
$21,161,260 – Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)
ARC funding will support upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure, providing career training opportunities and expanding access to substance use disorder recovery services.
$20,797,038 – U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)
DOT funding will support infrastructure upgrades to the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad, pipeline safety programs, technology upgrades at the West Virginia DMV and a fellowship program at West Virginia University.
$15,934,741 – U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
DOJ funding will support programs that promote public safety and strengthen criminal justice throughout West Virginia.
$13,169,162 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
HHS funding will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder and mental health services, critical medical research projects and food safety systems.
$8,157,217 – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)
DOE funding will support the West Virginia Office of Energy’s efforts to assess and improve energy efficiency and battery storage in critical buildings.
$8,115,059 – U.S. Department of Commerce
Department of Commerce funding will support workforce development projects and economic planning across West Virginia.
$4,474,525 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
DHS funding will support West Virginia fire departments and additional emergency services organizations.
$1,734,085 – National Science Foundation (NSF)
NSF funding will support innovative research projects through West Virginia higher education institutions.
$685,239 – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
HUD funding will support expanding access to quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians.
$657,102 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
USDA funding will support research at West Virginia University into pest management practices and fresh produce supply chains.
$303,259 – U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI)
DOI funding will support projects in Wheeling, Wardensville, and Wellsburg that will improve the public’s experience at local parks and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.
$122,155 – U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
FCC funding will support purchasing laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for seven West Virginia schools.
$51,451,000 – Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests
The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.
- $3,500,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to establish medical laboratory space in the former Viatris facility with a focus on histology.
- $3,500,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to establish surgical space and equipment to support constructing one level of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
- $3,000,000 for Marshall University to establish a toxicology center to provide enhanced toxicology services, education and research opportunities.
- $3,000,000 for Preston Memorial Hospital to expand and renovate the Physician Center, which will increase specialist services.
- $3,000,000 for Boone Memorial Hospital to help establish the Boone Memorial Health and Wellness Center in a space formerly filled by Magic Mart in Danville.
- $3,000,000 for Cabell Huntington Hospital to construct a clinical space at the Fresenius Kidney Care J. Robert Pritchard Dialysis Center and expand the Center’s ability to provide dialysis in-home care operations.
- $3,000,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to purchase equipment and buildout to support constructing one level of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
- $3,000,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to construct a new research facility, the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute – Interdisciplinary Innovation Workspace.
- $2,500,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to establish medical laboratory space in the former Viatris facility with a focus on cytogenics.
- $2,500,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to construct a new research facility, the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute – Clinical Facilities.
- $2,434,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to establish medical laboratory space in the former Viatris facility with a focus on cytology.
- $2,000,000 for West Virginia University Hospitals to establish a complex care clinic to support constructing one level of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
- $1,750,000 for the University of Charleston to establish a Rehabilitation Science and Athletic Training (RSAT) Center on the University’s main campus.
- $1,696,000 for the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) to create a cardiovascular information system to standardize reporting and streamline workflow.
- $1,250,000 for Community Care of West Virginia to construct a four-story rural healthcare workforce training and development building.
- $1,160,000 for West Virginia University to purchase a spectrometer to support vision-related research.
- $1,100,000 for Potomac Valley Hospital to establish the Mineral County Specialty Health Clinic, a satellite location of the hospital.
- $1,000,000 for the E.A. Hawse Health Center to build the Hardy Count E.A. Hawse Activity Center, which will help prevent and treat chronic obesity and diabetes.
- $750,000 for Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to construct a new Emergency Ambulance Authority Station in Dunbar.
- $750,000 for Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to construct a new Emergency Ambulance Authority Station in South Charleston.
- $750,000 for Marshall University to expand access to care at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health in Chapmanville.
- $750,000 for Burlington United Family Methodist Services to support the critical services provided by Hope Meadows, a substance use disorder recovery center for women and their children.
- $750,000 for Marshall University to establish a Center for Foster Care Excellence to provide statewide education, training and other resources to help address the challenges faced by foster care youth in West Virginia.
- $750,000 for Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to construct a new Emergency Ambulance Authority Station in St. Albans.
- $750,000 for the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) to establish and support a telenursing program.
- $609,000 for Shepherd University to purchase equipment for an updated chemistry department and laboratory space.
- $525,000 for Lincoln Emergency Medical Services to purchase and maintain three Advanced Life Support ambulances.
- $500,000 for West Liberty University to create a Healthcare Professional Training Center, which will house a healthcare professional laboratory suite, cooperative learning spaces and faculty offices.
- $500,000 for the City of Huntington to design, install and provide training for a data system for tracking and directing care resources for substance use disorder patients.
- $339,000 for Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center to support several renovations to the hospital, including sewer line upgrades and the construction of a helicopter landing site.
- $325,000 for the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to support planning and developing an addition to the Fredric W. Smith Science Building.
- $300,000 for Roane General Hospital to establish a rural health clinic in Walton.
- $271,000 for the West Virginia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association to expand the CASA program to Raleigh, Hampshire and Taylor counties and bolster existing programming.
- $212,000 for the Applied Research Foundation of West Virginia to train Bluefield State University students to use radiology lab equipment.
- $200,000 for the Wirt County Health Service Association to purchase a mobile clinic for primary care, behavioral health and dental care in Wirt and Jackson Counties.
- $30,000 for the Hardy County Health and Wellness Center to support the Creating Healthy Informed Lasting Lifestyles (CHILL) program.