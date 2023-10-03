Introducing Cityfunds Portfolio and Yield: Revolutionizing Home Equity Investments
Nada Holdings, Inc, the fast-growing Real Estate and WealthTech company, is thrilled to unveil its latest offerings: Cityfunds Portfolio and Cityfunds Yield.
We are excited to offer our most unique investment experience by allowing diversification of investments and exclusive access to our newest Cityfunds and strategic Home Equity Investments nationwide.”UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nada Holdings, Inc, the fast-growing Real Estate and WealthTech company, is thrilled to unveil its latest offerings: Cityfunds Portfolio and Cityfunds Yield. These groundbreaking Home Equity Investment (HEI) funds are designed to empower homeowners and investors alike. With a commitment to reshaping the real estate investment landscape, these new offerings leverage the untapped potential of home equity, providing homeowners with a unique opportunity to unlock the value in their properties, while delivering attractive returns to investors.
Cityfunds Yield is a debt facility while the Cityfunds Portfolio is a diversified fund automatically investing in all Cityfunds opportunities. The Cityfunds brands have been at the forefront of HEI investing for both retail and accredited investors in recent years. HEIs have grown in popularity with several high-profile securitizations happening in 2023 coinciding with DBRS Morningstar releasing New Methodologies for future securitizations.
According to John Green, CEO of Nada, " We are excited to offer our most unique investment experience by allowing diversification of investments across our city specific Cityfunds and providing exclusive access to our newest Cityfunds and strategic Home Equity Investments nationwide. In addition, the new funds are being launched just in time for users to experience our new desktop investing tools."
Cityfunds are currently available for all investor types in all markets. So far, Nada has approvals to originate in a total of 37 states nationwide with Texas and Florida markets being the initial entry points. The Yield and Portfolio products are designed to accelerate this expansion to gain market share and raise visibility of the Home Equity Investment markets.
About Nada
Nada Holdings, Inc. is a Real Estate WealthTech company. The Cityfunds platform allows users to buy and sell home equity, effectively unlocking the $20 Trillion in American home equity. Delivering innovation through financial products and technology since 2019, Nada is backed by LiveOak, Revolution, Capital Factory, Sweater, LFG Ventures, and The University of Texas at Austin. Nada is currently featured on Wefunder allowing individual investors the opportunity to invest alongside Venture Capital partners. https://wefunder.com/nada
