Press Release October 02, 2023

RICHMOND — RICHMOND – The Montgomery County, Md. Police Department has named escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, as a suspect in the recent armed theft of an automobile.

Montgomery County police said the theft occurred on Friday, September 1 within the locality.

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous. The Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack, also known as Lil Nas. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

“Bringing Roulack back into custody is our top priority at the VADOC,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “I thank our local, state and federal partner agencies for their tireless assistance in this case and urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.