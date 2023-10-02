Cultured Meat Market Size Will Attain USD 592.69 Million by 2030 Growing at 13.11% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Cultured Meat Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

[230 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cultured Meat Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 221.47 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 592.69 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 13.11% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, Finless Foods, Aleph Farms, Avant Meats, Eat Just, New Age Meats, SuperMeat, Future Meat Technologies, BlueNalu, Biftek, Wild Type, IntegriCulture, Shiok Meats, MeaTech 3D, Cell Farm Food Tech, BioBQ, Meatable, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cultured Meat Market By End-Use (Sausages, Burgers, Nuggets, Hotdogs, And Others), By Source (Pork, Poultry, Seafood, Duck, And Beed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cultured Meat Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 221.47 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 592.69 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Cultured Meat Market Overview:

Report Overview:

Lab-grown flesh is another name for cultured meat. It refers to clean flesh that is produced or grown in a laboratory under controlled conditions or environments. This form of meat is produced from a small number of animal cells, and although it is considered real meat, it does not necessitate the slaughter of animals, as is the case with traditional meat. In addition to the concept of humanizing the meat industry, the primary concept influencing the production of cultured meat is to establish an eco-friendly system for animals and humans to coexist.

The cultured meat industry is still in its infancy, but by the end of 2019, a handful of internationally renowned companies will be working to transform the global meat industry. In terms of nutritional value and safety, however, there are a number of aspects of cultured meat that have not yet been confirmed. Stem cells, the primary building blocks of living organisms, are used to produce lab-grown flesh. The stem cells are derived from an animal post in which the cells are immersed in a liquid that facilitates stem cell duplication. After completing these processes, the entire unit is placed in a bioreactor. It is a laboratory apparatus used to cultivate animals.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Growth Factors

Rising concerns over unethical treatment of animals in the meat industry to drive market growth

The global cultured meat market is projected to grow owing to the increasing concerns about the unethical treatment of animals that are slaughtered to cater to the needs of the meat industry. Animal cruelty in farms is a pressing matter that has garnered the attention of several animal welfare agencies as well as the general population. Official documentation reports that animals are treated harshly on farms. They are kept in extremely compact places to reduce the overall operational cost of an animal farm. For instance, layer hens are mostly placed in battery cages and only limited space is given to the hens for movement.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 221.47 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 592.69 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.11% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Mosa Meat, Memphis Meats, Finless Foods, Aleph Farms, Avant Meats, Eat Just, New Age Meats, SuperMeat, Future Meat Technologies, BlueNalu, Biftek, Wild Type, IntegriCulture, Shiok Meats, MeaTech 3D, Cell Farm Food Tech, BioBQ, Meatable, and others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Cultured Meat Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cultured meat market is segmented based on end-use, source, and region.

Based on end-use, the global market is segmented into sausages, burgers, nuggets, hotdogs, and others. In 2022, the highest growth was registered in the burgers segment which dominated nearly 41.2% of the total share. Burgers are an extremely popular form of fast food. They are available in several flavors with different ingredients and are sold across the world.

Based on source, the cultured meat industry divisions are pork, poultry, seafood, duck, and beef. In 2022, poultry was the leading segment with dominance over 39.5% of the segmental revenue. In the last few decades, chicken has been one of the most popular meat products across multiple nations. Chicken products are consumed in various forms. They are an essential part of the burger section. In most countries, other animal meat such as pork or beef may not be as readily available as chicken. For instance, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), a multinational retail brand of fast food, made INR 10 billion in annual sales revenue in 2022.

The global Cultured Meat market is segmented as follows:

By End-Use

Sausages

Burgers

Nuggets

Hotdogs

Others

By Source

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Duck

Beed

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cultured Meat market include -

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Mosa Meat

Memphis Meats

Finless Foods

Aleph Farms

Avant Meats

Eat Just

New Age Meats

SuperMeat

Future Meat Technologies

BlueNalu

Biftek

Wild Type

IntegriCulture

Shiok Meats

MeaTech 3D

Cell Farm Food Tech

BioBQ

Meatable

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global cultured meat market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.11% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global cultured meat market size was valued at around USD 221.47 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 592.69 million, by 2030.

The cultured meat market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising concerns over unethical treatment of animals in the meat industry

Based on end-use segmentation, burgers were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on source segmentation, poultry was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cultured Meat industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cultured Meat Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cultured Meat Industry?

What segments does the Cultured Meat Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cultured Meat Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Regional Analysis:

North America to register the highest growth rate during the projected period

North America will dominate the global market for cultured meat during the forecast period. In 2022, the region accounted for approximately 35.4% of global revenue. The high number of livestock consumers in countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico is the primary driver of regional growth. A recent survey found that approximately 89.1% of the American population consumes meat on a regular basis. In addition, the United States has a higher penetration rate of cultured meat products than other nations due to the large number of companies developing cultured meat. Recent USDA approvals for the commercial production of cultured meat are likely to propel regional development to new heights.

Europe is projected to lead with a higher growth rate influenced by growing efforts to curb animal cruelty in farms.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



