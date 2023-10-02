OCTOBER 2, 2023 - Discover Your Best Health Plan: 2024 Rates and Options Now Available

Discover Your Best Health Plan: 2024 Rates and Options Now Available

Carson City, NV – October 2, 2023 – With Open Enrollment for health insurance beginning on November 1, the Nevada Division of Insurance is pleased to announce the release of the Plan Year 2024 health insurance rates and plans, now available for consumers to review on our website at – With Open Enrollment for health insurance beginning on November 1, the Nevada Division of Insurance is pleased to announce the release of the Plan Year 2024 health insurance rates and plans, now available for consumers to review on our website at healthrates.doi.nv.gov

For 2024, Nevada consumers can choose from 10 insurance companies offering up to 220 plans in the individual health insurance market on and off the Exchange, with an average overall rate increase of 3.6% from the current plan year.

Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper encourages consumers to make the most of this opportunity. "Your health matters, and so does your wallet. With the new health insurance rates and plans for 2024 now at your fingertips, it's time to take charge of your healthcare and start looking at your options now. By doing so, you can choose the health plan that best suits the needs for you and your family.”

Shopping On-Exchange (NevadaHealthLink.com):

only place Nevadans can access federal financial assistance, which may reduce their monthly premium expenses. Nearly 90% of Nevada Health Link enrollees qualify for financial assistance, and almost half of them pay a net premium of $100 or less each month for their plan. Consumers shopping for On-Exchange plans can do so by visiting Nevada’s state-based exchange NevadaHealthLink.com . NevadaHealthLink.com is theplace Nevadans can access federal financial assistance, which may reduce their monthly premium expenses. Nearly 90% of Nevada Health Link enrollees qualify for financial assistance, and almost half of them pay a net premium of $100 or less each month for their plan.

During October, Nevadans can use NevadaHealthLink.com's "window shopping" feature to explore plan options and determine federal assistance eligibility - preparing them to make the best choice when Open Enrollment starts in November.

The average approved rate increase for On-Exchange plans is 2.8%. Nevada Health Link will offer 163 different Qualified Health Plans among eight insurance carriers. The health insurance carriers are:

Aetna Health

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Health Plan of Nevada (HPN)

Hometown Health

Imperial Health Plan

Molina Healthcare

Select Health

SilverSummit Healthplan (Ambetter)

Nevada Health Link is ideal for individuals who do not have employer-provided health insurance and do not qualify for Medicare (ages 65+) or Medicaid (income-based). Nevadans who have recently lost their Medicaid coverage during the ongoing redetermination process should visit NevadaHealthLink.com to see if they are eligible for a plan.

For assistance in finding the right plan, consumers can contact an enrollment specialist at (800) 547-2927 or work directly with a local health insurance agent or producer.

Shopping Off-Exchange:





off the Exchange, Nevadans can find approved rates and plan information on the Division's website at If planning to shopthe Exchange, Nevadans can find approved rates and plan information on the Division's website at healthrates.doi.nv.gov . We've made it easy for consumers to sort and find plans based on age, county and desired coverage level.

With an average rate increase of 5.9%, consumers can choose from 57 individual health plans offered among eight insurance companies, including:

Aetna Health

Health Plan of Nevada (HPN)

HMO Nevada

Hometown Health Plan (HMO)

Hometown Health Providers (PPO)

Select Health

Sierra Health & Life

SilverSummit Healthplan (Ambetter)

Open Enrollment for Plan Year 2024 kicks off on November 1, 2023, and runs until January 15, 2024. The Division encourages everyone to take advantage of this time to start exploring your health plan options so you’re ready to make the best choice for next year!

(888) 872-3234 or visit DOI.NV.GOV For more information, or if you have general insurance questions, contact The Nevada Division of Insurance at

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

Facebook, The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter LinkedIn , or Instagram

###