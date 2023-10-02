Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,650 in the last 365 days.

Vermont 50+ Expo celebrates 27th year on Sat., Oct. 21

with local artist Michael McCaffrey

Exhibitors, seminars with free coffee, arts & crafts, giveaways & more.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 27th annual Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St. in South Burlington from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. Admission is free.

While the event is designed for those age 50 and older, all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fun and learning, including a wide array of exhibit booths, interactive seminars with free coffee, seasonal arts & crafts activities with artist Michael McCaffrey, giveaways and more.

Free seminars are hourly starting at 11am and include complementary coffee. Topics include: “Retirement Planning Amidst the New Normal,” presented by Baystate Financial; “Keep It Simple – Get More from Medicare,” presented by Vermont Blue Advantage/Blue Cross Vermont; “Don’t Get Scammed! Scam Prevention Strategies,” presented by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office; and “Downsizing Made Easy,” presented by Senior Real Estate Specialist Ben Durant. Seminars are hourly starting at 11am.

“We are very excited to be able to get together and enjoy this exciting event and we welcome all ages to join us in celebrating the value that seniors bring to our communities,” said event co-producer Marianne Apfelbaum. “It is a great way to socialize, learn new things and have lots of fun!”

The EXPO’s presenting sponsor is Vermont Blue Advantage/Blue Cross Vermont. Additional sponsors include Baystate Financial, Vermont Maturity Magazine and WCAX-TV.

Businesses and organizations interested in exhibiting at the event may call Marianne Apfelbaum at 802-872-9000 or email marianne@eventmoguls.com

For more information, visit www.vermont50plusexpo.com or email marianne@eventmoguls.com

Marianne Apfelbaum
Vermont 50+ Expo
+1 802-872-9000
marianne@eventmoguls.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Vermont 50+ Expo celebrates 27th year on Sat., Oct. 21

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more