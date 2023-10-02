Schwank, Cepeda-Freytiz and SAFE Berks to Host Domestic Violence Awareness Month Event

Reading — October 2, 2023 — Sen. Judy Schwank, Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, and SAFE Berks will host United Against Abuse: A Domestic Violence Panel Discussion on Tuesday, October 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Reading Area Community College Miller Center for the Arts.

Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m. with informational tables. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask the panel questions anonymously during the event. The event aims to connect people in Berks County who have experienced or know someone who has experienced domestic violence with resources that can help and raise awareness for the issue during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Domestic violence touches the lives of so many people in various ways,” Schwank said. “Raising awareness and letting people know that we have resources in our community that can help is important. I believe we’ve put together a great program, and I’m proud to partner with Rep. Cepeda-Freytiz and SAFE Berks to draw attention to an often-overlooked issue.”

“As a legislator and woman, I believe it is vital to discuss signs of domestic violence and tactics for preventing it and promoting healthy relationships,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “Sen. Schwank and I want to encourage a sense of responsibility in our community. We need to raise awareness about domestic violence, we need more activists for change. It is critical for us to address and discuss this issue, its impact on individuals and families. We will also provide resources for survivors to support them in their healing process.”

The panel discussion will also be livestreamed at senatorschwank.com/live.

###