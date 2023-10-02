Lawsuit Oct. 23 Deadline Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on October 23, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: MASI shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 17, 2023, Masimo Corporation released preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2023, revealing lower-than-expected revenue. The Company claimed that “[l]arge orders that were anticipated for the second quarter were delayed to the second half of the year” and that “[s]ingle-patient use sensor sales were down due to . . . [e]levated sensor inventory levels at some customers.”

On August 22, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: MASI shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Masimo Corporation. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s sales pipeline, and that the Defendants’ forecasting processes failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo’s customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories.

