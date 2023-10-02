Piccola Cucina Inc. Acquires Assets of Judy G Foods Inc. in a Strategic Move to Expand Consumer Packaged Offerings to the Gluten Free & Allergen Sensitive Communities

Judy G Foods Inc. customers can rest assured that their favourite products will continue to be available and uphold the same high standards they have come to expect

Calgary, ALTA, Canada, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnipeg, Manitoba & Calgary, Alberta. October 2, 2023 – In a remarkable display of entrepreneurship and commitment to health and wellness, Piccola Cucina Inc., a leading Woman-Owned and operated, Canadian manufacturer of certified gluten & dairy-free products is pleased to announce the acquisition of Judy G Foods Inc. a gluten free pizza and vegan dessert company.

Co-Founded by Pina Romolo, Piccola Cucina’s mission is to provide Italian inspired, delicious, and nutritional food options that cater specifically to those managing food sensitivities. Pina built a business that not only fills a gap in the market but also empowers women in the field of food entrepreneurship.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Piccola Cucina's journey to diversify and expand its product portfolio of nutrient dense, allergy friendly products, while strengthening its position in the better-for-you Consumer Packaged Goods space.

Judy G Foods Inc., a well-respected business in the specialty food market, has built a stellar reputation for its high-quality, gourmet products over the years. With this acquisition, Piccola Cucina Inc. gains access to a wealth of expertise, innovative recipes, and an established customer base, further enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional food experiences to its customers. with the addition of the Judy G lines of frozen pizza crust, topped pizzas, and “Moments” vegan superfood desserts.

"This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to provide the finest and most innovative allergen friendly products to our customers," said Pina Romolo, CEO of Piccola Cucina Inc., "Judy G Foods Inc. has more than 15-years dedication to quality food products for those who have dietary sensitivities. As a Canadian, women owned business we are thrilled Judy G has entrusted us to continue her legacy.”

Key highlights of acquisition:

Diverse Product Line: Piccola Cucina offers a wide range of gluten free products. Macaroons, Pie Shells, Tortillas/Wraps, Almond Flour, Pizza Crusts, Pizzas & Vegan desserts This extensive selection ensures that customers with various sensitivities can enjoy delicious food without compromise. High Quality ingredients: We remain committed to using only the finest and freshest ingredients, ensuring that every product not only meets dietary requirements but also exceeds taste expectations. Canadian Owned and Operated: All production remains in Canada. The expanded better-for-you food line will utilize existing facilities in Winnipeg Manitoba, and employ many new Canadians. National Distribution: Products are available across Canada, online and at retailers such as Sobeys, Safeway, Calgary Co-op and Costco.ca. Transparency: The company is dedicated to transparency in labeling and sourcing. Customers can trust that they are receiving accurate information about ingredients and potential allergens . Supporting Women in Business: This acquisition is a testament to the strength and capability of women entrepreneurs. Judy G entrusting Piccola Cucina not only inspires other female entrepreneurs but also fosters a supportive community for women in the food industry,

Judy G Foods Inc. customers can rest assured that their favourite products will continue to be available and uphold the same high standards they have come to expect

This acquisition is effective immediately, and both companies are working diligently to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information about Piccola Cucina Inc. and its products, please visit www.piccolacucina.com.

To learn more about the acquisition or inquire about specific products, please contact info@piccolacucina.ca.

-30-

About Piccola Cucina Inc.: Established in 2009, by a mother and daughter, Piccola Cucina Inc. is a woman owned Italian inspired food manufacturing company dedicated to delivering superfood almond based products to its customers. With a passion for using the finest ingredients, Piccola Cucina Inc. has established itself as a trusted source for delicious, certified gluten free, Kosher certified, Italian-inspired products and produces Italian macaroons, pie crusts, and wraps.

Melissa Homenuik Piccola Cucina 403-815-3650 melissah@pinksandmarketing.ca Bob Sumner Parker PR 14038754709 newsbob@parkerpr.ca