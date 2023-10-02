Commission approves amendment to 2022-2027 regional aid map for Bulgaria

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, an amendment to Bulgaria’s map for granting regional aid until 31 December 2027, within the framework of the regional aid guidelines.

On 15 December 2021, the Commission approved the 2022-2027 regional aid map for Bulgaria. On 30 May 2023 , the Commission adopted a Communication regarding a possible mid-term review of the regional aid maps, taking into account updated statistics.

In this context, the amendment to Bulgaria’s regional aid map approved today enables higher maximum amounts of aid to investments in regions experiencing a decrease in population. The maximum amounts of aid will increase from 50% to 60% of the eligible investment costs in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Silistra. In Pernik, the maximum amounts of aid will increase from 20% to 25% until the end of 2024 and from 15% to 20% from 2025 until the end of 2027. The amended map will be in force from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2027.