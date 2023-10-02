The Week Ahead 02 – 08 October 2023

Media Freedom Act. MEPs will debate and adopt their position on the Media Freedom Act, which aims to protect media from interference and make them more transparent and independent. (debate and vote Tuesday)

Protecting the EU from economic blackmail. MEPs hold a final vote on a new trade tool that will enable the EU to respond with countermeasures if it or a member state experiences economic blackmail by a non-EU country. (debate Monday, vote Tuesday)

Key debate: Asylum and migration. In the context of continued arrivals of refugees and migrants to the EU by sea, plenary will discuss on Wednesday morning the need for a speedy adoption of a comprehensive European pact on asylum and migration. Before the votes on Wednesday, President Metsola will make a statement marking one year since the tragedy off the coast of Lampedusa.

EU-China relations. On Tuesday afternoon, MEPs will question the Commission about trade relations with China, following President von der Leyen’s announcement of a new anti-subsidy probe.

Extension of glyphosate authorisation. On Wednesday, MEPs will debate with Council and Commission the proposal to extend the authorisation to use glyphosate in the EU for ten more years.

Nagorno-Karabakh. On Tuesday, Parliament will debate the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan’s recent military seizure of the mountainous South Caucasus enclave. A resolution will be put to a vote on Thursday.

Revising the EU’s long-term budget/Ukraine facility. Parliament will debate and vote on Tuesday on its position on the reform of the EU’s long-term budget, with MEPs arguing for an EU budget capable of tackling contemporary challenges and overlapping crises. EP President Metsola and the rapporteurs will host a press conference after the vote. On Thursday, the Budgets and Foreign Affairs committees will vote on the creation of a dedicated facility of up to €50 billion for 2024 to 2027 to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation.

Appointments of Wopke Hoekstra and Maroš Šefčovič. On Monday and Tuesday, the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and contributing committees will hold hearings with Wopke Hoekstra, Commissioner-designate for Climate Action, and with Maroš Šefčovič after he was assigned the role of Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal. A plenary vote is provisionally scheduled for Thursday.

Czech President Petr Pavel. On Wednesday at 11.30, Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, will address MEPs in a formal sitting. Presidents Metsola and Pavel will have a bilateral meeting before his speech. A press point with both is scheduled at 11.20.



Committees

Combating human trafficking and protecting victims. The Civil Liberties and Gender Equality committees will adopt their position on a draft bill aiming to crack down on human trafficking, while increasing sanctions and enhancing victims’ protection. (Thursday)

President’s diary. EP President Roberta Metsola will meet Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday and Italian Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto on Tuesday. She will then travel to Granada (Spain) to participate in the European Political Community Summit (Thursday) and the informal European Council meeting (Friday). On Saturday, she will be in Swieqi (Malta), where she will be presented with the ‘Ġieħ is-Swieqi’ award.

Last-minute briefing. On Monday at 16.30, Parliament’s Spokesperson will hold a press briefing on the plenary session, which starts at 17.00. Political group briefings will take place on Tuesday morning.