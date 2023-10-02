Submit Release
Forward look: 2 – 15 October 2023

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Meeting of the European Political Community, Granada, 5 October 2023

The third meeting of the European Political Community will bring together leaders from across the continent in Granada, Spain. Building on the work of the previous meetings of the European Political Community, the leaders will discuss how to make Europe more resilient, prosperous and geostrategic.

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Granada, 6 October 2023

EU leaders will launch discussions on the EU priorities for the years ahead to prepare the EU’s Strategic Agenda and will take stock of past work.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy), 9 October 2023

EU ministers for employment and social affairs will meet in Luxembourg to discuss the 2023 European Semester and the impact of new technologies on labour. They will aim to reach a political agreement on a recommendation on developing a supportive framework for the social economy. They will also seek to approve conclusions on mental health and precarious work, on equal access to adequate housing for Roma, and on social protection for the self-employed.

Other events

No informal ministerial meetings planned for this period.

Source European Council - Oct 2, 23

