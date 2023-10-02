Optical Metrology Market Forecasted to Reach USD 5.13 billion by 2031, Rising at an Expected 4.91% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

The optical metrology market is anticipated to register a 4.91% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The optical metrology market is anticipated to register a 4.91% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031 ; the market is likely to gain US$ 5.13 billion. Optical metrology is making significant strides in healthcare, particularly in the fields of ophthalmology and dentistry. High-resolution optical systems are being used to precisely measure eye parameters and dental structures. Such innovations are leading to custom-tailored treatments and enhanced patient outcomes.



In the aerospace sector, the need for lightweight, high-performance materials is paramount. Optical metrology plays a pivotal role in the inspection and measurement of advanced composites, ensuring the structural integrity of aircraft components. This ensures safety while reducing maintenance costs. With the rise of autonomous vehicles, the demand for precise perception systems has surged. Optical Metrology is at the forefront of this transformation, with its ability to provide real-time, high-precision measurements for obstacle detection, object recognition, and navigation, ensuring safer journeys.

Beyond industry applications, Optical Metrology is preserving our cultural heritage. High-resolution 3D scanning and imaging are being employed to digitally archive and restore historical artifacts and artworks, safeguarding them for future generations. The global focus on environmental sustainability has opened up opportunities for Optical Metrology in environmental monitoring. Advanced optical sensors are used to measure air and water quality, aiding in pollution control and resource conservation.

Quantum optical metrology, a burgeoning field, utilizes the principles of quantum mechanics to achieve unprecedented levels of precision in measurements. This technology has the potential to revolutionize fields such as cryptography, navigation, and fundamental research. Optical metrology is enabling the miniaturization of sensors and components for wearables and IoT devices. These compact, high-precision systems are reshaping the way we interact with technology, from health monitoring to augmented reality.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Software is the dominating offering in the optical metrology market, driving advanced data analysis, automation, and precision measurement capabilities.

Among optical metrology equipment, multi-sensor CMMs are currently dominating the market due to their versatility and ability to provide comprehensive measurement solutions.

In the optical metrology market, the dominating end-use industry is aerospace & defense, driven by stringent quality and precision requirements.



Market Trends for Optical Metrology

Optical metrology is witnessing a surge in AI integration. Machine learning algorithms are enhancing measurement accuracy and speed, reducing human intervention, and enabling predictive maintenance across industries.

With the rapid expansion of 3D printing, optical metrology is crucial for quality control. Its precision ensures 3D-printed components meet exact specifications, opening doors for aerospace, automotive, and healthcare applications.

The market is shifting towards optical metrology for environmental monitoring, fostering sustainability efforts. High-precision optical sensors are enabling real-time air and water quality assessments for eco-conscious decision-making.



Market for Optical Metrology: Regional Outlook

North America is at the forefront of the optical metrology market, primarily due to its thriving manufacturing and aerospace industries. The region benefits from substantial investments in research and development, fostering cutting-edge technologies. The United States, in particular, boasts a robust demand for high-precision measurements in sectors like healthcare and automotive. The region's focus on quality control and automation is driving the adoption of optical metrology solutions across various industries.

Europe maintains a strong foothold in the optical metrology market, with countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leading the way. The European automotive sector relies heavily on optical metrology for quality assurance and production efficiency. The region's growing emphasis on green technology and renewable energy applications is fueling the demand for optical metrology in environmental monitoring.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant player in the optical metrology market, driven by the rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. These nations are witnessing a surge in manufacturing, making optical metrology essential for ensuring product quality. The healthcare and electronics sectors in the region are adopting advanced optical metrology techniques for precision measurements and quality control.



Global Optical Metrology Market: Key Players



In the optical metrology market, competition is fierce among a multitude of innovative companies, spanning both established industry leaders and emerging tech-driven startups, vying for market share and technological advancement. The following companies are well-known participants in the global optical metrology market:

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC

FARO Technologies

Hexagon AB

KLA-Tencor Corporation

Micro-Vu

Mitutoyo Corporation.

Nanometrics Inc.

Nova Measuring Instruments

S-T Industries Inc.

Quality Vision International



Product Portfolio

Nikon Instruments Inc. offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing cutting-edge optical and digital imaging solutions for microscopy and metrology, supporting a wide range of scientific and industrial applications.

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC specializes in advanced metrology solutions, delivering precision measurement systems, software, and services for manufacturing and quality control in various industries.

FARO Technologies provides innovative 3D measurement and imaging solutions, including laser trackers, 3D scanners, and software, empowering industries like manufacturing, construction, and public safety to achieve precision and efficiency.



Global Optical Metrology Market Segmentation

Offering

Hardware (Cameras, Lenses & Sensors, Light Sources, and Others)

Software

Services



Equipment

Autocollimators

Measuring Microscopes

Profile Projectors

Optical Digitizers and Scanners [ODSs] (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners, Laser Trackers)

Multi-sensor CMM

Video Measuring Machines (VMMs)

Others



End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Electronics Manufacturing

Industrial

Medical

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



