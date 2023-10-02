TWO PENTHOUSES, AN AD100 DESIGNER, AND THE ULTIMATE STAGING DESIGN FIRM UNITE TO CREATE THE SINGLE LARGEST RESIDENCE IN TRIBECA’S MOST EXCLUSIVE BUILDING

Combined Penthouses Create Largest Single-Family Residence in Skidmore Owings & Merrill building

New York, NY, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 101 Warren Street, luxury living in the heart of Manhattan reaches its pinnacle with Apartment 3210: a magnificent seven-bedroom duplex penthouse that redefines modern urban opulence.

This extraordinary residence seamlessly blends the elegance of two penthouses across the 32nd and 33rd floors, offering a sprawling 6,373 square feet of living space. Meticulously designed, no expense was spared in crafting this architectural masterpiece. Sunlight pours through enormous windows, illuminating the 65-foot-long living room, complemented by custom lighting and refined Macassar Millwork.

“This stunning penthouse is among Manhattan’s most breathtaking real estate,” said celebrity interior designer Cheryl Eisen, President of Interior Marketing Group, the world’s largest home design and property marketing firm. Renowned for its staging artistry, IMG elevated this residence to its fullest potential, creating an unparalleled sense of grandeur and refinement through original artworks and sophisticated furnishings. “We carefully curated each room with original artworks and chic and luxurious furnishings. The interiors are welcoming and beautiful, complimenting both the architecture and the spectacular views.”

“The pièce de résistance is the 2,586 square feet of wrapped loggia terraces, offering breathtaking, panoramic views of the New York City skyline, One World Trade Center, and enchanting Hudson River sunsets,” said Victoria Shtainer, the Compass broker representing the property.

Notably, AD100 interior designer Richard Mishaan helmed the design of the combination units, creating this gorgeous and unified single-family residence.

As if this penthouse wasn’t epic enough, its residents also have access to a 24-hour doorman, concierge, on-site parking, and a recently renovated amenities floor with a fitness center, spa, boardroom, and, uniquely, a lush forest where over 100 Austrian pine trees grow, an oasis amid a bustling city. Residents of this penthouse will find the city’s finest restaurants, parks, markets, and cultural attractions just steps from their front door.

Listed at $24.77 million, apartment 3210 at 101 Warren Street is a testament to luxury and sophistication, setting a new standard for Tribeca living where two penthouses have come together to create the largest single-family residence in the building.

