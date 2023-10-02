Nashville Boudoir Photographers The Adore Girls Win 2023 Best of Photography Smyrna Award

They offer exclusive boudoir photography for women, with an all-female team elevating the luxury boudoir experience.

Smyrna, TN, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adore Girls, highly skilled Nashville boudoir photographers, are pleased to share that they won the 2023 Best of Photography Smyrna Award. Every year, the Smyrna Award Program identifies businesses that have achieved exceptional success in the local community in their respective categories. These businesses enhance the image of small businesses through unparalleled customer service and make the community a safe place to live and work. The 2023 Smyrna Award Program has considered several aspects in shortlisting the top-performing businesses and choosing the winners.

These talented Nashville boudoir photographers are extremely grateful to have received the 2023 Best of Smyrna Award. They want to take this opportunity to thank their clients and partners who have constantly supported them in their endeavors. The studio is not just about capturing beautiful women but also about empowering and inspiring all women to embrace their bodies as they are and feel confident and fabulous inside out.

“Being an Adore Girl is more than just a sexy photo shoot. It’s a revelation. It’s freedom. It’s honestly the gift of a lifetime. It’s a treasure,” said a happy client.

Jamie and Lindsey, Nashville boudoir photographers, have specialized in the art of boudoir photography since 2012 and are experts in the field. Over the years, they have curated incredible boudoir experiences for thousands of women in Nashville and women who travel in from all over the country. The studio offers an elevated luxury boudoir photography experience in an all-female, relaxed, and judgment-free space. The photographers work one-on-one with their clients to design a custom boudoir session tailored to their needs and comfort level.

The 2023 Best of Photography Smyrna Award shows that these Nashville boudoir photographers are committed and dedicated to offering the best customer experience. There is no cookie-cutter approach or a pre-planned shoot. Boudoir sessions are totally customized to every woman. They believe every woman is unique, and so must their boudoir session. The studio offers an all-inclusive ultimate boudoir session, which includes access to the prepping guides and resources, an option for Zoom wardrobe consult, planning consult upon arrival, complimentary professional hair and makeup service, 2–3 outfits during the 90-minute session, complimentary access to a premium session option, expert coaching and pose direction, full retouching and creative editing, image debut, and ordering sessions.

To learn more, visit https://theadoregirls.com.

About The Adore Girls

The Adore Girls was started in 2012 by Jamie Pfister, an award-winning, published photographer. Jamie is a member of the Association of International Boudoir Photographers, where she was named Photographer of the Year in 2015. Together with her sister, Lindsey Gregory-Caldwell, who is also a published photographer, they create a luxury boudoir experience for their clients. The team also consists of in-house hair and makeup artists Sarah Kay and Victoria Rife.

###

Media Contact

Jamie Pfister – The Adore Girls

Address: 102 Maple Street, Smyrna TN

Phone: 615-336-4256

Website: https://www.theadoregirls.com/

Email: Girls@theadoregirls.com







