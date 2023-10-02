HIP Video Promo presents: Imark shares the romantic video for "Significant Half", directed by Icey Jace

A proud son of St. Kitts and Nevis, dancehall artist Imark wants to bring listeners into his unique musical world. "Significant Half" is a romantic mood-setter.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A proud son of St. Kitts and Nevis, dancehall artist Imark wants to bring listeners into his world—and what a beautiful world it is. Growing up in the dreamy sights and sounds of his home island, Imark not only absorbed his nation’s storied history in music, but he also stretched out to find role models worldwide in Rap, R&B, Hip Hop and Pop music. In his unique style of dancehall and Carib-pop, you’ll hear influences of West Coast hip-hop, and jazz layered over reggae, and Afrobeat foundations that connect him to listeners from around the globe. His 2019 album Indelible and 2020 Cosa Nostra Volume 1 chronicle his rise from angsty and talented youth to reflective inmate to blossoming creative. Keep up with his steady stream of singles on his rise to music stardom.

The most recent addition to Imark’s burgeoning discography, “Significant Half,” is a perfect romantic mood-setter. Over a delicately seductive yet danceable beat, Imark showers his girl with compliments and promises of lifelong passionate love. His flow combines flavors of classic dancehall with the best of rap and RnB-infused hip-hop, transitioning seamlessly from mainstream tropes to Caribbean slang and references. Expand your world and heat things up with your “Significant Half.”

And get a better sense of the story behind the song with the music video for “Significant Half,” directed by Icey Jace. Following a failed theft, we see Imark locked up and longing in jail for his loyal lover. The video features stylish cinematography, moving from dark hues of the cell to the euphoric colors of Imark’s release back into his lover’s arms on the stunning Jamaican coastline. Follow Imark’s odyssey back home and discover a new favorite hit in “Significant Half.”

