Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,388 in the last 365 days.

Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 near South Heart

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 5, at the westbound Interstate 94 Interchange near South Heart.

The project includes concrete beam repair on the overpass.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be reduced while work is taking place.

Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.

The project is expected to be complete by end of the month.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 near South Heart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more