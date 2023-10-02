Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 near South Heart

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 5, at the westbound Interstate 94 Interchange near South Heart.



The project includes concrete beam repair on the overpass.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be reduced while work is taking place.



Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be complete by end of the month.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



