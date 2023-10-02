Secretary of State Renews Emergency Order Placing Xylazine in Schedule III

Pursuant to 29 Del.C. §10119(3), Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock has renewed an Emergency Order placing xylazine, also known as “Tranq”, temporarily in Schedule III in the state of Delaware. The Emergency Order took effect June 2, 2023, and was effective 120 days.

The public threat posed by xylazine continues. Therefore, the renewal of the Secretary’s order is required to ensure continuity of xylazine’s status as a Schedule III controlled substance. The renewal took effect on September 30, 2023, and will remain in effect for 60 days as authorized by 29 Del.C. §10119(3).

The Secretary will accept, consider, and respond to petitions by any interested person for reconsideration or revision of this regulation by addressing the same to the attention of the Office of Controlled Substances, Cannon Building, 861 Silver Lake Blvd., Dover, DE 19904.

A copy of this Emergency Order renewal can be found here. A copy will be submitted to the Registrar of Regulations for publication in the next Delaware Register of Regulations.

To view the original Emergency Order placing xylazine in Schedule III of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, click here.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: Rony Baltazar-Lopez (rony.baltazar@delaware.gov) or (302) 739-4111.