Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Receives Patent for Its Ultracapacitor Generator Start Module - ULTRAGEN3000™

Newly issued patent to support the Company's growth opportunities within energy storage solutions

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,764,002 (the "’002 Patent"). The ’002 Patent is a result of Richardson's innovative technology using ultracapacitors embedded in its ULTRAGEN3000™ generator start module or GSM. The ULTRAGEN3000™ is a compact GSM designed for installation in any orientation, allowing flexible module placement within any generator set housing. The Company's patented technology enables a true drop-in replacement for lead acid batteries in engine start applications without the need to rewire or procure additional components.



Ultracapacitor-based energy storage solutions have significantly enhanced reliability. Ultracapacitors, unlike batteries, provide dependable and consistent energy even in extreme temperatures, providing better reliability for critical applications such as backup generator systems. This new patent adds to the Company's patented energy storage solutions portfolio and enhances growth opportunities within the Green Energy Solutions business segment.

"This patent is another important milestone toward our goal of strengthening our Company's intellectual property portfolio. Our engineering team continues to design and develop unique products that surpass our customers' expectations with cost-savings, reliability, and efficiency," stated Richardson's Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President Power and Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions Groups.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES's focus is on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and electric vehicles, and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at: https://www.rell.com/business-units/green-energy-solutions/.