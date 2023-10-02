iChange Nations™ Selects Dr. L. Randolph Brooks, USA as (ICN) Modern Day Hero and Commissions Award In His Name

Zoe Brooks, Dr. L. Randolph Brooks and Julie Brooks The Dr. L. Randolph Brooks ICN Award Hardware Dr. L. Randolph Brooks presenting an award at the United Nations in New York to Her Excellency Denise Bucumi-Nkurunziza the Former First lady of Burundi, Africa Dr. Cori G. Briggs, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers and Dr. L. Randolph Brooks in Guyana, South America on a civility mission The King of the Tooro Kingdom in Uganda his royal Highness Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV with Dr. L. Randolph Brooks during a civility mission

The Your Life Matters Award has been Named After Dr. L. Randolph Brook and is Set to be Given out Around the Globe

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.iChange Nations™ was founded by World Civility Leader Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world.'iChange Nations™ (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States and present in more than 155 countries around the world and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce.iChange Nations™ is the world's largest building culture of honor network known for its Golden Rule Awards. To date, ICN has honored more than 30 heads of state and governments as well as First Ladies, social leaders, celebrities and philanthropists around the world.iChange Nations™ works with individuals and institutions to advance peace in countries around the world, promote a culture of civility and build capacity in civility-based leadership, diplomacy, governance and communication. ICN is committed to the development and expansion of solution oriented initiatives brought forth by individuals and organizations.It is the philosophy of ICN’s founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers as well as the iChange Nations™ organization, that what gets praised gets practiced. Therefore, it is the practice of iChange Nations™ to draw attention to quality individuals that are making a positive impact to their fellow man. In doing so iChange Nations™ is bringing back the lost art of honor.One of the focuses of iChange Nations™ is to create modern day heroes that serve as examples to be seen, admired and modeled after. ICN recognizes individuals at all levels of society for their greatness. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.;“Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”ICN realizes that true greatness is not a matter of position but rather disposition. ICN Modern Day Heroes have consistently demonstrated a service mentality through their actions which are on display for others to see.The newest ICN Modern Day Hero is Dr. L. Randolph Brooks (Randy). Dr. Randy Brooks is an accomplished author, speaker, businessman, clinician and clergyman, and he is using his platforms to reach those who ascribe to living the fulfillment of their greatest purpose.He is the author of several award-winning books and novels such as “We Are One” and “The Big Fish in a Small Pond”. The books chronicle how anyone can start their journey and achieve beyond their imagination. He is also a co-author of “Live You Best Life – Walk by Faith”Dr. Randy “You Gotta Have Heart” Brooks is one for the ages and he uses his creator given talents and abilities to better the world we live in. Having been born and raised in a small town in the northern neck of Virginia, his early life gave him the foundation of integrity, hard work and ethics. These traits he willingly passes on to his clients.Dr. Brooks helps his clients and people around him to discover the silver lining within them and use it to its full potential. He has consulted with kings, presidents, politicians and numerous business professionals and his concept is helping one person achieve their goals is ultimately helping all of us.Dr. Randy received his collegiate education at Virginia Commonwealth University in Business Administration. He also gained his Master’s in Chemical Engineering and Doctorate in Philosophy/Religious Studies degrees from Ashford University.In 1991, he formed his own company (Brooks & Brooks Services, Inc.), a company that provides first-rate facility management and maintenance, managed engineering, consulting services, and water treatment services. The company offers a range of services to federal, state, and local government agencies as well as various commercial sectors.Over the years, Dr. Brooks has established himself for having the ability to reach his audience and move them to act on their impulses to live their best lives. As a result, he is a much sought after author and speaker on the world stage.As part of the ICN Modern Day Hero program Dr. L. Randolph Brooks underwent an extensive background investigation and also agreed to the stringent iChange Nations™ Morality Agreement. Dr. L. Randolph Brooks has quite a number of other accolades, honors and achievements including but not limited to:Field Agent for Combined Insurance Company: 1974 – 1977National Account Manager for AT&T: 1977 – 1988Senior VP for CES, Inc.: 1988 – 1991President and CEO of Brooks & Brooks Services, Inc.: 1991 – 2022President Board of Directors - Alzheimer’s Family Center, Inc.: 2015 – 2019Founder of BOTG Productions, Inc. (Boots On The Ground): 2016 – Present.COMMUNITY SERVICE:Special Olympics, United Way, Feed the Homeless, Hospital Visitation, KAIROS Prison Ministries, Outreach Ministries to young people, Men’s Ministry for Leadership, Assisting Soldiers with PTSD.The Dr. L. Randolph Brooks Your Life Matters Award is set to be given out internationally to deserving individuals. iChange Nations™ already has international candidates being vetted for this award.

