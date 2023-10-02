Safety Switches Market to Hit US$ 2.3 Billion by 2033 Amid Surging Demand from Construction and Petrochemical Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The China safety switches market is projected to reach approximately US$ 373.7 million by 2033. It currently holds the distinction of being the world's foremost and fastest-growing safety switches market, signifying robust demand and market prominence within the country

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global safety switches market is anticipated to surge to US$ 2.3 billion by 2033. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the review period 2023 to 2033. It is likely to report a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion in 2023. The global safety switches market registered an astonishing CAGR of 5.5% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.



The safety switches market holds a significant share of the worldwide industrial safety equipment market. Safety switches play an important role in safeguarding the safety of workers and equipment in several industries by providing a resource to quickly shut down machinery or equipment in an emergency.

The safety switches market is witnessing steady development due to growing stringent government regulations, awareness about workplace safety, and an increasing focus on industrial automation. The market covers several safety switches, including emergency stop switches, disconnect circuit breakers, interlock switches, etc. These switches have been used in a range of applications, from manufacturing and handling plants to construction sites.

Empower Your Business Strategy: Get Ahead with Our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17985

Safety switches are widely used in manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, etc. The need for safety switches is often linked to the performance of these industries. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have mature markets while developing economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are experiencing noteworthy growth due to industrialization.

Key companies offer a wide selection of safety switches to meet diverse industry needs. Technological advances like integrating smart, IoT-enabled features into safety switches are becoming increasingly common. This enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advanced security protocols.

Compliance with safety principles and regulations established by organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States, the European Workplace Safety and Health Administration (EU-OSHA) in Europe, and similar regulatory bodies globally have been important factors in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Safety Switches Market Report

The United States safety switches industry is projected to reach US$ 395.1 million in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The United Kingdom safety switches industry is set to be valued at US$ 89.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. China's safety switches industry is likely to surge at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2033.

by 2033. Japan's safety switches industry is estimated to register US$ 223.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on product type, contact switches are set to witness a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.



"With the growing preference for digital technology, worldwide industrial automation is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. Furthermore, with increasing personnel costs, there will be a high demand for emerging automation solutions for error management in the future. The need to increasingly reduce accident risks in industrial zones will drive market demand, with a growing need for effective automation solutions such as automatic safety switches.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI) – opines Sudip Saha, managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies and manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product and service portfolios by launching new services and products. They are also using several growth strategies such as advertising, acquisitions, partnerships, transactions, and mergers to maintain a prominent position in the market.

Top 05 Key Players in the Safety Switches Industry

ABB Ltd,

Banner Engineering Corp,

Bernstein AG,

Eaton Corporation plc,

Emerson Electric Co



For instance,

In June 2023, Schneider Electric launched a new sort of its flagship Square D safety switch product, the VisiPacT rugged safety switch, fetching new features and an updated design to its trustworthy product.

Schneider Electric launched a new sort of its flagship Square D safety switch product, the VisiPacT rugged safety switch, fetching new features and an updated design to its trustworthy product. In November 2022, Siemens refreshed the Scalance XC-/XR-300 industrial Ethernet switch, integrating advanced features for upcoming industrial networks.

Siemens refreshed the Scalance XC-/XR-300 industrial Ethernet switch, integrating advanced features for upcoming industrial networks. In December 2020, Rockwell launched the Allen-Bradley Guardmaster 440G-EZ electromagnetic interlock switch that physically interlocks guard doors and permits access to possibly hazardous areas only when the area is safe.



Get More Valuable Insights into Safety Switches Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global safety switches market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the safety switches industry based on product (contact switches, non-contact switches), safety system (emergency shutdown systems, high integrity pressure protection systems, fire & gas monitoring systems, other safety systems), vertical (oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, other verticals) across several regions.

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17985

Safety Switches Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Contact Switches

Non-contact Switches

By Safety System:

Emergency Shutdown Systems

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems

Other Safety Systems

By Vertical:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Other Verticals

Author By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Technology Market Insights

Biometric Sensors Market Size: The market for biometric sensors is poised to surpass the exceptional benchmark of US$ 1.6 billion by 2023 and grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.1% through 2033 to reach a worth of US$ 4.9 billion.

Telecommunications Services Market Share: By the end of 2021, the market for telecommunications services generated US$ 1,725.1 billion. The market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 3,303.3 Billion.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth: The market for ultrasonic sensors is anticipated to increase from US$5,138.4 million in 2022 to US$13,241.8 million in 2030. The market for ultrasonic sensors is expected to expand between 2022 and 30 at a CAGR of 12%.

Infrared Sensors Market Demand: In 2022, the market for infrared sensors had a value of US$582.8 million. In 2023, sales of infrared sensors are projected to bring in US$ 623.6 million in revenue. Demand is expected to increase by 6.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, according to the estimate. By 2033, sales are projected to reach US$ 1.1 billion.

Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Type: By 2033, it is expected that the capacitive proximity sensor market will be worth US$ 2.3 billion. From 2023 through 2033, a consistent CAGR of 6.1% is predicted. In 2023, it's expected to cost a total of US$ 1.3 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube