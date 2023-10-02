MDC's new Polk County conservation agent has southwest Missouri roots

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After spending four years as a conservation agent in the northwest corner of the state, Kyle Dick is moving his conservation duties closer to the outdoor features of southwest Missouri that he grew up enjoying.

Kyle Dick, a native of Nixa and a graduate of Nixa High School, began his duties at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Polk County Conservation Agent on Oct. 1. He will work alongside fellow Polk County conservation agent Corporal Susan Swem. He is replacing Keith Wollard, who retired earlier this year.

Prior to his current position, Dick had been MDC’s Atchison County conservation agent since graduating from MDC’s Conservation Agent Academy in 2019.

“I am excited to work in Polk County because of the variety of natural resources that are present there,” Dick said. “I am really looking forward to working on Stockton Lake, Pomme de Terre, the public areas and the streams. I also look forward to getting integrated into the community and meeting the wonderful people that call Polk County home. And, of course, I’m also looking forward to working closely with Corporal Swem and Astro,” he said, referring to the yellow Labrador “Astro” that’s a member of MDC’s Canine Unit and is stationed in Polk County.

Dick can be reached at 417-777-1035 and Swem can be contacted at 417-326-9539. People are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.