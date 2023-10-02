Origami Solar Appoints Michael Gray as Chief Operating Officer

Global supply chain executive to scale up Origami Solar’s steel supply chain

BEND, Ore., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, announces the appointment of energy industry veteran, Michael Gray, to the new position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 40 years of experience, Gray will lead and build out Origami’s secure and transparent steel supply chain program to support the company’s rapidly growing momentum.



Gray has held numerous high-level management positions overseeing global steel supply chains serving the energy sector. His most recent role was Chief Operating Officer at Infinitum Electric. Prior to that he served as Director Global Supply Chain at Array Technologies, Inc.; VP Global Supply Chain at Energy Alloys; and was President of Axiom NDT.

With the industry’s transition from aluminum to steel well underway, Gray’s appointment will help Origami further strengthen the domestic solar ecosystem through reduced material and manufacturing costs and secure, sustainable domestic production.

“Michael shares our vision of disrupting the monopolized solar supply chain that for decades has relied heavily on imported carbon-intensive Asian aluminum,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. “His proven expertise and well-established networks in the steel and solar industries will be critical as we bring low-carbon, U.S.-made steel module frames to market in 2024.”

“The majority of my career has been buying and selling steel across the globe. I am deeply motivated by Origami’s innovation in steel frame design that allows us to re-shore domestic solar frame production and strengthen energy independence,” said Michael Gray, COO of Origami Solar. “Origami has spent the past two years developing premier partners in steel and fabrication. I’m excited to build on this foundation to scale and optimize the most robust and cost-effective steel ecosystem in North America and Europe.”

The Origami Solar team will be at PV Celltech USA in San Francisco from October 3-4, 2023. You can also visit the Origami Solar website here to learn more.



About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the developer of a patent-pending steel solar panel frame that will transform the solar industry through reduced material and manufacturing cost, high-speed domestic production, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established industry ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain constraints, accelerate the transition to carbon-free energy, and level the global playing field for module production. In 2022, Origami Solar was awarded the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy’s American-Made Solar Prize competition, recognizing the disruptive value and potential of a high-performance steel module frame. For more information, visit www.origamisolar.com.

