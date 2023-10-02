Georgia: People & Planet event to take place in Lagodekhi this weekend

On 6-7 October, the European Union and UNDP, in partnership with Lagodekhi Municipality, will hold the ‘People & Planet’ event in the town of Lagodekhi, in the Kakheti region of Georgia.

With a focus on young people and rural residents, ‘People & Planet’ aims to raise public awareness about human rights, promote the principles of inclusion, drive local climate action, and highlight EU support to Georgia and its citizens through the EU-funded initiatives undertaken in partnership with UNDP.

The programme includes the next session of the ‘Human Rights Talks’ EU-UNDP project, with Lado Apkhazava, a renowned teacher from Chibati village, Guria region, as a speaker.

The programme also includes an interactive game on Georgia’s European Way, a photography workshop for young people, a performance by a local puppet theatre ‘How Words Can Harm’, and a football match featuring Paralympic athletes.

