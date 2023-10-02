Governor Wes Moore Declares October as Maryland Apple Month with “Take A Bite of Maryland” Promotion

October 2, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 1, 2023) – Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte, apples are having their moment this fall as Governor Wes Moore declares October as Maryland Apple Month. Maryland’s Best, the marketing division of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has teamed up with the Maryland Apple Promotion Board to encourage all Maryland residents to visit and purchase from local apple orchards, farm stands, and stores providing locally grown apples.

To celebrate the month, Maryland’s Best is offering a unique opportunity to anyone who participates in the “Take a Bite of Maryland” campaign by encouraging all ages to take a bite of Maryland apples, snap a picture of the apple and submit the photo online via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Just tag @mdsbest and the orchard from which the apple was purchased (an-email option will also be available) and local Frederick artist, Goodloe Byron, will turn your “bite” into a work of art!

“We are very excited to promote Maryland apples this fall in a unique way,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Atticks. “Not only are we supporting these wonderful apple growers, we’re connecting with consumers in a fun way that also promotes the arts.”

October is peak apple season in Maryland and orchardists around the state are growing more than 20 different apple varieties, including Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, and Evercrisp. More information on Maryland apple varieties and where to find them is available on the Maryland Apple Promotion Board’s website.

Home to 205 farms that grow apples, many Maryland orchards are also open to the public for pick-your-own experiences and other agri-tourism activities. To find local orchards that offer pick-your-own apples, and to find out more about Apple Month events taking place throughout October, including events at Camden Yards, please visit Maryland’s Best website.

For more information on Maryland Apple Month, contact Audrey Broomfield at marylands.best@maryland.gov or 410-841-5770.

“Take a Bite of Maryland” Promotional Details-

Starting October 1, Maryland residents are welcome to post photos of their apple bites on social media. To have your photo turned into a piece of art, please complete the following steps:

Take a photo of a Maryland apple with a bite out of it. For best results, take the picture straight on. Upload your photo to Instagram or Facebook and tag @mdsbest and the orchard or farmstand you purchased your apple from. Use #MarylandAppleMonth so we can find your submission.

**If you don’t have a social media account, you can also email submissions to marylands.best@maryland.gov.