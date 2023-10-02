Stonebranch Named a Value Leader in the 2023 EMA Radar™ Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration

EMA stack ranks the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) in the report’s most prestigious category, representing a cross-section of high product strength and cost-efficiency

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that it has been named a Value Leader in the 2023 EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration. The report is published every two years and represents a detailed analysis developed from end-user interviews, an expansive vendor survey, and one-on-one product demonstrations.



"We're honored to be recognized as a Value Leader in the 2023 EMA report," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "This recognition validates our focus on delivering innovative and user-friendly service orchestration and automation solutions that help our end-users achieve their business goals. We're grateful to our dedicated customers and visionary team for their contributions to our success."

The EMA Radar Report has historically focused solely on workload automation. This year, EMA has updated the report's name to Workload Automation and Orchestration, recognizing the market shift towards orchestrating previously siloed automation processes that reside both on-premises and in the cloud.

"Stonebranch's platform enhancements have made it a clear Value Leader in the 2023 EMA report," said Dan Twing, President and COO of Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "Since the 2021 Radar Report, Stonebranch has modernized its overall user experience (UX). In addition, they have made huge strides forward in self-service, observability, data pipeline and machine learning orchestration. Their integration strategy makes them a top-tier orchestrator capable of automation on-premises and in the cloud. This dedication to improving their product is evident, and based on interviews with their installed base, it's paying off for their customers.”

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) enables workload automation and orchestration capabilities across hybrid IT environments. By centralizing the management of workloads across on-premises, cloud, and containerized microservices, enterprises gain the ability to scale their automation programs. The UAC empowers developers, data teams, and IT operations groups to collaborate within a single platform while increasing observability, auditing, and compliance capabilities.

In 2023, the EMA is the only objective third-party analyst firm to create a holistic stack-ranking of the products and solutions in the workload automation space.

Read the 2023 EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation and Orchestration, courtesy of Stonebranch.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

Contact Scott Davis Chief Marketing Officer, Stonebranch scott.davis@stonebranch.com