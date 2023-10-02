Functional Workwear Apparel Market to Reach $9,143.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing focus on workplace safety and strict regulations in various industries has led to an increased demand for functional workwear. Companies now prioritize their employee well-being and invest in specialized clothing that protects them from specific workplace hazards. For example, workers in the oil and gas industry need flame-resistant apparel, while construction workers require high-visibility garments to stay safe.

New Castle, Delaware, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Functional Workwear Apparel Market By Product Type (Trousers, Shirts, Bibs And Braces, Coats, Caps And Hats, Safety Vests, Coverall, Gloves, Others), By Material (Synthetic Material, Blended Material, Natural Material, Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Services, Mining, Agriculture And Forestry Industry, Sports Industry, Transportation, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail Channels, Subcontractors, Online Channel, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global functional workwear apparel market generated $5.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $9.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The continuous progress in fabric technology and material science has led to the development of innovative functional workwear. These advancements include moisture-wicking fabrics, breathable materials, stretchable textiles, and ergonomic designs. Workwear is tailored to meet the distinct requirements of various industries based on the nature of their tasks. For example, workers in electronic manufacturing necessitate anti-static clothing to prevent electrostatic discharge, while those in the chemical industry require chemical-resistant apparel to protect against hazardous materials.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $5.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $9.1 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 363 Segments Covered Product Type, Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel and region Drivers Rise in Awareness of Workplace Safety Focus on Worker Comfort and Mobility Industry Growth and Expansion Restraints Competition from Low-Cost Alternatives Influence of Fashion Trends Opportunities Multi-functional Workwear

The trousers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the trousers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the one-third of the global functional workwear apparel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increasing awareness of workplace safety and regulations for specialized work trousers that offer protection against various hazards. However, the bibs and braces segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, due to extensive protection for the upper body, covering the chest, shoulders, and back with secure straps over the shoulders.

The blended material segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the blended material segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the one-third of the global functional workwear apparel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Blended materials combine the advantageous properties of different fibers, creating workwear with improved performance, durability, and comfort. However, the natural material segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in demand for the natural materials segment in the functional workwear apparel market is attributed to the rise in preference for eco-conscious and sustainable products.

The retail channel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail channel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global functional workwear apparel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Retail channels continue to be crucial for functional workwear sales as consumers seek convenient access to a wide range of products. However, the online channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, as the workwear companies are investing in user-friendly websites, mobile apps, and online marketing to reach a wider audience.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global functional workwear apparel market revenue and expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032. In the Asia-Pacific region, the functional workwear apparel market is experiencing notable growth driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, urbanization, and rise in number of workers in various sectors. There is a rise in the demand for safety-compliant workwear in industries like manufacturing, construction, and mining, leading to greater investment in functional workwear.





Leading Market Players: -

VF Corporation

The Workwear Group Australia

Wenaas Workwear AS

Carhartt, Inc.



PVH Corp.

Bisley Sales Pty Ltd

Cat Workwear

Hultafors Group AB

Blaklader LLC



Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global functional workwear apparel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

