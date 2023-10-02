FloQast Announces Diamond Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2023

Leader in accounting workflow automation software to sponsor NetSuite’s annual user conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced that it is a Diamond sponsor of SuiteWorld 2023 . The annual conference is Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners, taking place October 16-19, 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air. This year’s theme is “SuiteUP” as organizations look to accelerate their growth, improve productivity, and get deeper insights about their business, they look to the unified data in NetSuite to guide them.



The event will celebrate NetSuite’s 25-year anniversary and feature four energy-packed days filled with learning opportunities and networking to help attendees discover how to leverage the full capabilities of NetSuite to improve their top and bottom line.

At SuiteWorld, FloQast Co-founder and CEO Mike Whitmire will present “Charting the Future of Accounting,” in which he will discuss the evolving role of accountants and the skills required for success in the future accounting landscape and the impact of emerging technologies, such as AI and automation, on the accounting profession. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. Attendees will also be able to explore new FloQast solutions designed to accelerate accounting operations, streamline communications, and ensure consistent accuracy, including demos of FloQast’s new Variance Analysis solution and its free, publicly available, and on-demand FloQademy CPE/CPD platform. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to meet Kate Flannery of “ PBC ” fame, available October 18 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. PT at the FloQast booth.

SuiteWorld will also feature keynotes from NetSuite executives including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of NetSuite application development. The keynotes will unveil new product announcements and showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite. Additionally, SuiteWorld will include:

Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

New announcements that leverage the latest technologies to help customers leverage the suite to realize their goals faster and more efficiently

Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person and On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders, and more



To learn more, please visit booth 324 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.



About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry’s premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on October 16-19, 2023. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite’s integrated business system. This year NetSuite is celebrating 25 years and is still focused on its mission to provide business leaders with a complete view into their businesses.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.



