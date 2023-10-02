CBG Oil Market An Emerging Market Worth Observing Growth | High Tide, CBDistillery, Dosist
A Latest Study Released by HTF MI on the Global CBG Oil Market covers key business segments and wide-scope geographies to get deep-dive analysed market data. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023E and forecast till 2029*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are High Tide Inc. (Fab Nutrition, LLC), CBDistillery, Medterra CBD, NuLeaf Naturals, Lazarus Naturals, Premium Jane, Upstate Elevator Supply Co., Plain Jane, Dosist, Bluebird Botanicals, Hempsana Holdings, Colorado Botanicals, Charlotte's Web, Green Road, Extract Labs, and Canatura.
The Global CBG Oil market is to witness a CAGR of 20.7 during the forecast period (2023-2029). Currently, market value is pegged at USD 15.1 Million.
Definition
CBG oil, or Cannabigerol oil, is a product derived from the hemp plant that contains high concentrations of Cannabigerol (CBG), one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis. CBG is often referred to as the "mother cannabinoid" because it serves as a precursor to other cannabinoids, including THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). CBG oil is similar to CBD oil in that it does not produce the psychoactive effects associated with THC and is commonly used for its potential therapeutic benefits.
Market Dynamics:
Competitive Landscape:
Players profiled are High Tide Inc. (Fab Nutrition, LLC), CBDistillery, Medterra CBD, NuLeaf Naturals, Lazarus Naturals, Premium Jane, Upstate Elevator Supply Co., Plain Jane, Dosist, Bluebird Botanicals, Hempsana Holdings, Colorado Botanicals, Charlotte's Web, Green Road, Extract Labs, and Canatura.
Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users
• CBG Oil Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Full Spectrum CBG Oil, Pure CBG Oil, Broadspectrum CBG Oil] (Historical & Forecast)
• CBG Oil Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Cosmetic Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Other] (Historical & Forecast)
• CBG Oil Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)
• CBG Oil Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)
• CBG Oil Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)
To comprehend Global CBG Oil market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide CBG Oil market is analysed across major global regions.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in CBG Oil market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period.
