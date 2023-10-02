RNA Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach $18.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RNA therapeutics industry is poised for a transformative future as groundbreaking research and technological advancements continue to accelerate the development and application of RNA-based treatments. With the emergence of mRNA vaccines as a game-changing tool in the fight against infectious diseases, the potential of RNA therapies for a wide range of conditions, from cancer to genetic disorders, has become increasingly evident. In the near future, we can expect a surge in RNA therapeutic innovations, driven by improved delivery systems, enhanced understanding of RNA biology, and a growing pipeline of clinical trials. This industry holds the promise of personalized medicine, offering patients tailored treatments that target the root causes of their diseases, marking a significant shift towards more effective and precise healthcare interventions.

RNA Therapeutics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $13.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $18.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The RNA therapeutics market is driven by an increase in the number of novel modalities for RNA therapeutics. Traditional RNA-based therapies, such as small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and messenger RNAs (mRNAs), have paved the way for an array of novel modalities that are revolutionizing the treatment landscape. One of the emerging RNA-based technologies is the development of RNA aptamers, which are single-stranded RNA molecules that are engineered to bind to specific target molecules with high affinity.

RNA Therapeutics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $13.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $18.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Indication, End User, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Higher progress in the development of RNA aptamer-based therapeutics Key Market Drivers Increasing partnerships and collaborations among market players and RNA technology manufacturers

RNA Therapeutics market major players covered in the report, such as:

Moderna, Inc. (US)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

BioNTech SE (Germany)

Orna Therapeutics (US)

CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Silence Therapeutics (UK)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

CureVac SE (Germany)

Sirnaomics (US)

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Arbutus Biopharma (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the RNA therapeutics market into the following segments:

Product

Vaccines

Drugs

Type

mRNA Therapeutics

RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics

Other Therapeutics

Indication

Infectious Diseases

Rare Genetic Diseases/Hereditary Diseases

Other Indications

End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Settings

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France RoE

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan RoAPAC

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the RNA Therapeutics market include:

RNA drugs and vaccine product manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of vaccine manufacturing systems and consumables

Contract manufacturing organizations

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Research centers and medical colleges

Contract research organizations

Government associations and research institutes

Healthcare associations/institutes

Regulatory authorities

Business research firms

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Moderna, Inc. received authorization from Health Canada for its COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214 (SpikevaxBivalent Original/Omicron). This vaccine is designed for immunization against COVID-19 in children and adolescents between 6 to 17 years.

In January 2023, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Moderna’s investigational mRNA vaccine candidate—mRNA-1345. This vaccine was developed to prevent RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) in adults aged 60 years or older.

In September 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received marketing authorization from the European Commission for its RNAi therapy—AMVUTTRA. This treatment is developed for adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy, which is hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of RNA Therapeutics Market:

Who are the top key players in the RNA therapeutics market?

Key players in the RNA therapeutics market include Moderna, Inc. (US), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), BioNtech SE (Germany), Orna Therapeutics (US), CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland), Silence Therapeutics (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), CureVac SE (Germany), Sirnaomics (US), Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. (US) and Arbutus Biopharma (US).

What are the drivers and opportunities for the RNA therapeutics market?

Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations among market players and RNA technology manufacturers, expanding modalities for RNA therapeutics, and the rising number of emergency use authorizations and approvals for COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Which indication segment dominated the RNA therapeutics market?

Based on the indication, the RNA therapeutics market is segmented into infectious diseases, rare genetic diseases/hereditary diseases, and other indications. The large share of the infectious diseases segment is a result of the rapid developments in RNA vaccine manufacturing capabilities for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Which region is expected to hold the fastest growth rate in the RNA therapeutics market?

The North American market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028. The US has emerged as the key revenue contributor to the North American RNA therapeutics market. The gene editing space has attracted significant investments and funding from venture capitalists, government agencies, and private entities in the US.

What is the total CAGR expected to be recorded for the RNA therapeutics market from 2023-2028?

The CAGR is expected to record a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023-2028

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the RNA therapeutics market based on product, type, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall RNA therapeutics market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 in terms of key developments, product portfolios, and financials

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions, in the RNA therapeutics market

