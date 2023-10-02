Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,310 in the last 365 days.

Laura Loomer joins the cast of "The Fall Of Deceit" a forthcoming documentary by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald

Laura Loomer filming for The Fall Of Deceit

Laura Loomer with Stan Fitzgerald and Frank X Panico

Laura Loomer is a former VFAF endorsed congressional candidate from the 2022 cycle

VFAF Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald , executive producer of The Fall Of Deceit , announced Laura Loomer has joined the films cast

Laura will steal the show with her fiery commentary. Stay tuned America , coming soon.”
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President
ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald partnered with director Frank X Panico to produce a documentary titled " The Fall Of Deceit" The film features General Flynn with Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Charles Kubic , Vernon Jones , Congressman Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and Mallory Staples.

The national Veterans organization endorsed Laura Loomer for her 2022 congressional run.

Frank X Panico is a well-known documentary director and producer. Mr. Panico's films have been featured or distributed by EWTN, Pureflix, Right Side Broadcasting Network, Christian Cinema, Amazon Plus, Amazon Prime, Half Ticket TV, Newsmax, Salem Now, Epoch TV and the One America News Network (OANN).

Stan Fitzgerald is a high-profile political consultant with L-Strategies who is also the President of VFAF Veterans for Trump. Fitzgerald is also a founding partner to Legacy PAC, a political action committee featuring Jared Craig, Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain . Fitzgerald states he will donate his gains from the film to Legacy PAC.

Laura Loomer , the most recent addition to the film , recently wrapped her film shoot in Florida with the production crew. The project began in June 2023 and the film is near completion expected to be released this fall. https://veteransfortrump.us/admiral-charles-kubic-vfaf-national-spokesman-has-signed-onto-the-fall-of-deceit-film-project/

In other VFAF News:

The national Veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. The border tour will highlight VFAF endorsed candidates Victor Avila (TX23) and Sandy Smith (NC1). For inquiries about attending email caitcorrigan@protonmail.com

Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

THE FALL OF DECEIT Trailer by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald featuring General Flynn with Laura Loomer

You just read:

Laura Loomer joins the cast of "The Fall Of Deceit" a forthcoming documentary by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more