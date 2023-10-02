Laura Loomer joins the cast of "The Fall Of Deceit" a forthcoming documentary by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald

Laura Loomer filming for The Fall Of Deceit Laura Loomer with Stan Fitzgerald and Frank X Panico Laura Loomer is a former VFAF endorsed congressional candidate from the 2022 cycle

VFAF Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald , executive producer of The Fall Of Deceit , announced Laura Loomer has joined the films cast

Laura will steal the show with her fiery commentary. Stay tuned America , coming soon.” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, October 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald partnered with director Frank X Panico to produce a documentary titled " The Fall Of Deceit" The film features General Flynn with Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Charles Kubic , Vernon Jones , Congressman Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and Mallory Staples.The national Veterans organization endorsed Laura Loomer for her 2022 congressional run.Frank X Panico is a well-known documentary director and producer. Mr. Panico's films have been featured or distributed by EWTN, Pureflix, Right Side Broadcasting Network, Christian Cinema, Amazon Plus, Amazon Prime, Half Ticket TV, Newsmax, Salem Now, Epoch TV and the One America News Network (OANN).Stan Fitzgerald is a high-profile political consultant with L-Strategies who is also the President of VFAF Veterans for Trump. Fitzgerald is also a founding partner to Legacy PAC , a political action committee featuring Jared Craig, Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain . Fitzgerald states he will donate his gains from the film to Legacy PAC.Laura Loomer , the most recent addition to the film , recently wrapped her film shoot in Florida with the production crew. The project began in June 2023 and the film is near completion expected to be released this fall. https://veteransfortrump.us/admiral-charles-kubic-vfaf-national-spokesman-has-signed-onto-the-fall-of-deceit-film-project/ In other VFAF News:The national Veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. The border tour will highlight VFAF endorsed candidates Victor Avila (TX23) and Sandy Smith (NC1). For inquiries about attending email caitcorrigan@protonmail.com

THE FALL OF DECEIT Trailer by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald featuring General Flynn with Laura Loomer