MGA’s Miniverse™ Announces First-Ever Exclusive TikTok Reality Competition Series, "Bite Size," with a Grand Prize of $10K and the Opportunity to Design an Exclusive Capsule in an Upcoming MGA’s Miniverse Collection

Influencer Marc Sebastian Hosts Mini Food Challenges in the Toy-Inspired Kitchen with Celebrity Guest Judges Including Jake Shane, Ashley Yi, Ivan McComb, and Kouvr Annon to Inspire Comedy and Chaos

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy companies in the world, today announced the premiere of its new reality competition series exclusively on TikTok, from its globally popular brand, MGA’s Miniverse™, a booming miniature collectible brand recognized for its virality across social and prominence in the cultural zeitgeist.

With new MGA’s Miniverse collections launching this year as part of its iconic Make It Mini Food™ Diner and Café Editions, Make It Mini™ Lifestyle, and more, the TikTok-born brand is an interactive world of make-it-yourself mini collectibles. The original and first-ever make it collectible line, MGA’s Miniverse combines miniatures with a DIY element like no other brand on the market today. The brand has taken over the social sphere, racking up more than one billion views of #Miniverse on TikTok, and selling out fast as they hit shelves around the world. In fact, MGA currently has patents pending for its MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini lines.

Its latest venture, Bite Size, is a TikTok reality competition series that brings together talented mini enthusiasts from around the globe to explore the endless possibilities of MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini collections, reaching a core audience of "kidults" (adults ages 18-34 who hold onto their childhood spirit via consumer products or entertainment).

The competition consists of 20 bite-sized, snackable episodes of 5-6 minutes each with social media creators facing off for quick fire challenges and eliminations using core MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini collections. There will be one winner left standing to win $10K and the opportunity to design an exclusive capsule in an upcoming MGA’s Miniverse collection. Hosting the show will be TikTok miniature aficionado Marc Sebastian, who will be joined by a rotating panel of celebrities, influencers, and industry professionals as guest judges, such as Jake Shane, Ashley Yi, Ivan McCombs, and Kouvr Annon. and more.

“The best part about MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini collection is that you don’t need to be an artist or pro, you can just pick up a capsule and start creating! Bringing minis to the masses, baby!” said Marc Sebastian, Social Media Creator and Miniature Aficionado. “The idea for Bite Size came from seeing how creative people were getting with the Make It Mini capsules, I just couldn’t believe some of the pieces being made! With this series we get to show off that talent but in the funniest, most chaotic way possible.”

How are these MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini masterpieces made by contestants? Each capsule comes with surprise mini replica “ingredients” and accessories, as well as a recipe or instruction card to make their mini creation. Once the steps are followed, the final product must be set in daylight or any UV light until the resin has hardened, revealing a realistic, mini replica of favorite lifestyle products, culinary delights and more. For each challenge in the series, Bite Size contestants will have to use a combination of MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini capsules to make their creations within a specific theme. There will be a time limit for the contestants and the guest judges will rank each creation based on certain criteria to name a winner each episode and eliminate one competitor.

“Bite Size was inspired by the overwhelming positive responses we received at VidCon 2023 when we launched new lines from the MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini brand,” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “At our buzzworthy booth, Marc Sebastian showed off his creativity, encouraging fans to stretch their own imagination and compete in mini challenges. Seeing this, the concept for a mini reality TikTok competition series was born to transcend the toy category and capture the joy of creating and collecting Miniverse minis.”

MGA’s Miniverse team is producing the series with Project X/AV, a multiple Emmy, Promax, Key Art, and Golden Trailer award-winning marketing and advertising agency. Project X/AV has been a creative partner to MGA Entertainment since early 2020 and works across multiple brands for the company including L.O.L. Surprise!™, Rainbow High™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, and of course MGA’s Miniverse™. For the Bite Size, Project X/AV partnered with Junk Films to produce and shoot this TikTok series for MGA’s Miniverse. Junk Films, established in 2017, take a holistic approach to production, pairing perfectly with Project X/AV’s creative and MGA’s Miniverse brand vision.

Utilizing the MGA’s Miniverse graphics as seen on TikTok and Instagram, as well as the brand’s top collections and limited-time offerings, the MGA’s Miniverse team has built out the ultimate stage for play to commence, inclusive of imaginative lifestyle, café and diner spaces. The series will feature nine total MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini toy collections – that’s 119 total minis! – across all challenges.

Bite Size puts MGA’s Miniverse into the hands of the masses with weekly episodes that embody humor, competition, creativity, and of course, all things mini. The new series will feature a variety of challenge types including:

“And Action!”: Contestants will have 30 minutes to create one dish that appears to be “in action.” Spilled slushies, cut-up cakes and teetering tarts galore! They will have access to the entire Miniverse cupboard and fridge to aid them in the construction.

“Mini Monsters”: Contestants will have two hours be asked to create a miniature monster or creature utilizing the new Miniverse Halloween capsules.

“Who’s Hungry?” The Finale: Contestants will have 3 hours to complete an entire three course meal consisting of an appetizer, main course and dessert, and will have to choose an overall cuisine theme (Italian, Mediterranean, Chinese, etc. )

…and many more!

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

