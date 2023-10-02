Enphase Energy Launches 3-Phase Capable IQ Combiner to Streamline Solar and Battery Installations in Europe

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the IQ™ Combiner 3P to dramatically improve the experience of installing an Enphase® Energy System™ and deliver significant installation time savings. The IQ Combiner 3P is now available in nine European countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain, Poland, and Portugal.

The IQ Combiner 3P consolidates interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamlines solar and storage installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution for residential applications. With the new Enphase product, wiring time is significantly reduced through a simple and intuitive installation process. The IQ Combiner 3P includes the IQ™ Gateway Metered, two IQ™ Relays, a communications kit, two 4-pole circuit breakers, a residual current device (RCD), and supporting components pre-installed on a 3 DIN-rail assembly. The solution is designed to allow hassle-free metering with pre-installed production CTs and push-in terminal blocks, allowing for quick and easy installation of consumption CTs.

“Lengthy installation times are an inconvenience to both installers and busy homeowners,” said Victor Garcia, project manager at Garuda Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “With the new IQ Combiner 3P, we have a consistent, pre-wired solution that drastically minimizes complexity and installation time, while ensuring utmost quality for our customers.”

“The launch of the IQ Combiner 3P is a perfect example of Enphase consistently delivering industry-leading support for installers,” said Julien Vouriot, general manager at Isolation du Forez, an installer of Enphase products in France. “This pre-assembled and pre-wired solution streamlines the installation process and minimizes errors without compromising quality or safety, contributing to greater customer satisfaction.”

The IQ Combiner 3P includes the IQ Gateway Metered, which connects Enphase-based solar systems to the Enphase® App monitoring platform through the internet and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“When selecting a solar energy system, homeowners and businesses often prioritize convenient, straightforward solutions,” said Christian Quadt, CEO of Quadt Energy GmbH, a 1komma5° partner and installer of Enphase products in Germany. “We’re excited by the availability of this plug-and-play solution, which will allow us to effectively and quickly install the Enphase Energy System, one of the smartest, most comprehensive and reliable solar solutions on the market.”

“At Enphase, we’re dedicated to making solar energy systems more convenient and effective for both installers and homeowners,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The IQ Combiner 3P significantly simplifies the installation process, enabling installers to equip homeowners with best-in-class solar technology quickly and move to their next job.”

For more information about the IQ Combiner 3P in Europe, please visit the Enphase websites for Germany, Austria, Switzerland (French and German), the Netherlands, France, Belgium (French and Dutch), Spain, Poland, and Portugal.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

