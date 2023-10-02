Lawsuit Oct. 20 Deadline Notice: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) between February 2021 and May 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on October 20, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NYSE: CMA shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) between February 9, 2021 and May 29, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 20, 2023. Those NYSE: CMA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 21, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by a NYSE: CMA investor over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Comerica Incorporated. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits to millions of Americans without bank accounts, and that as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance, that Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instanced of fraud.

Those who purchased Comerica Incorporated shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



