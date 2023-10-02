New York Times Best-Selling Author James Nestor to Headline List of Speakers for Fifth Annual Vivos Breathing Wellness Conference
Vivos Attracts Wide Group of Experts in Dental and Medical Disciplines With a Shared Vision to Treat the Millions of Patients Suffering with Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ:VVOS), a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective, proprietary oral appliances for the treatment of breathing-related sleep disorders, today announced that world renowned author James Nestor will headline a multidisciplinary list of distinguished speakers at the Company’s Fifth Annual Breathing Wellness Conference. This year’s conference will be held October 26-28 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
In his New York Times best-selling book, Breath, Mr. Nestor chronicles his own fascinating journey of discovery and healing. According to mrjamesnestor.com, “Modern research in pulmonology, psychology, biochemistry, and human physiology is showing us that making even slight adjustments to the way we inhale and exhale can help jump-start athletic performance, rejuvenate internal organs, halt snoring, allergies, asthma, and some autoimmune disease, and even straighten spines. None of this should be possible, and yet it is.”
That message is at the core of Vivos’ wide range of product offerings and resonates with every one of the over 1,800 Vivos-trained dentists in the United States and Canada. Which makes sense, since Vivos owns and offers the technology that Mr. Nestor used successfully during his own personal treatment.
Joining Mr. Nestor as keynote speakers are nationally renowned and best-selling authors Joe Sweeney and David McCarty, MD, a board certified sleep specialist. Other conference speakers and presenters include experts from a wide variety of dental and medical disciplines such as cardiology, pediatrics, specialty chiropractic, laser therapy, airway dentistry, and practice management. Attendees will learn and experience firsthand from both published scientific papers and individual cases how the very latest concepts and treatment breakthroughs from Vivos are yielding significantly improved clinical results in a shorter treatment time.
Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos, stated, “We are thrilled to host our Fifth Annual Breathing Wellness Conference. This year’s conference will be primarily user-focused, providing Vivos-trained doctors with our latest updates and resources to help them better serve their patients. This includes the multiple new services, products and technologies we have recently added to our offerings, along with new advanced training offerings that are simply unavailable anywhere else. For us, the greatest satisfaction comes after the conference, as our doctors go back and start implementing what they learned with patients.”
About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to moderate OSA. It has proven effective in approximately 40,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,800 trained dentists.
The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.
For more information, visit www.vivos.com.
