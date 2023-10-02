Clear direction, goals, missions and solutions crucial to improve policies: Party leader

VIETNAM, October 2 - HÀ NỘI — Clear direction, goals, missions and solutions are crucial to innovate and improve social policies in response to people’s needs and aspirations, said Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng as he opened the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on Monday.

During the plenum, the committee will discuss the national socio-economic and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024; the State budget and financial plans for the 2024-2026 period and a roadmap for implementing the new salary scales for public officers.

Topics for review also include the 10-year implementation of the resolution of the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee on a number of social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period; the 20-year implementation of the resolution of the seventh plenum of the ninth Party Central Committee on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc for a strong country, prosperous citizens, and fair, democratic, civilised society; the 15-year implementation of the resolution of the seventh plenum of 10th Party Central Committee on "Building a contingent of intellectuals in the period of accelerating national industrialisation and modernisation”; the 10-year implementation of the resolution on national security strategy in the new situation which was adopted by the eighth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee; and personnel planning for the Party Central Committee in the 14th tenure.

Emphasising the importance of the meeting during a complicated global context, the Party leader required that the committee carefully study the reports and define the achievements and bottlenecks to address in the near future.

Challenges Việt Nam has been facing include tenuous macroeconomic stability due to influences from foreign markets; multiple risks in the financial-monetary, real estate, stock and corporate bonds markets; difficulties in production activities and people’s livelihoods; and lower resilience among businesses following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there is still room for improvement regarding legal frameworks, administrative procedures, and local security in several areas, according to the party leader.

Mentioning the resolution of the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee on a number of social policy issues for 2012-2022, General Secretary Trọng said that in the past decade, Việt Nam had seen a stable development of the economy, culture and society, while people’s lives had also improved.

Việt Nam was one of the leading countries in poverty reduction and in implementing the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The country had also been perfecting its social policies, including those for war veterans, the labour market and employment opportunities, as well as the systems for health care, education, social security and support.

Regarding the 20-year implementation of the resolution of the seventh plenum of the ninth Party Central Committee on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, General Secretary Trọng said that detailed discussions must be held for the new resolution, which will continue to centre on “promoting the tradition of the great national unity, building a more prosperous, civilised and happy country.”

The Party Central Committee would also discuss the 10-year implementation of the resolution on national security strategy in the new era, to which the Party leader required that detailed analyses and forecasts must be made to adjust and design strategies for the new era, especially in the complicated developments of the local and global contexts.

Opportunities and challenges should be identified for proactive actions in protecting the nation’s independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, political stability, interests, culture and peaceful environment in the development path to socialism, he added.

Capacity improvement

The Politburo in July this year issued Plan No 17-KH/TW on personnel planning for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat of the 14th Party Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure.

Highlighting the role of intellectuals in social development and national strength, General Secretary Trọng ordered that the meeting delegates provide objective and constructive opinions to the personnel planning for the 14th Party Central Committee.

Discussions will also be held to review the resolution of the 10th Party Central Committee on "Building a contingent of intellectuals in the period of accelerating national industrialisation and modernisation” to identify the measures to be taken in developing the country’s intelligentsia in the new era.

The plenum will continue until October 8. — VNS