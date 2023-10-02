PlanSource and Rizing, a Wipro Company, Announce Partnership to Bring Customers Leading HCM and Benefits Platform

Rizing will deliver PlanSource Employee Benefits Engagement Platform Integrated with SAP® SuccessFactors®

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource Benefits Administration Inc., a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, announced today that they and Rizing, a Wipro Company, have formed a partnership to deliver a leading-edge, personalized benefits experience for businesses using SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions. PlanSource is fully integrated with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, which creates a streamlined HR and benefits experience for employers and their employees.



The partnership empowers Rizing to offer PlanSource to businesses using SAP SuccessFactors solutions that seek a highly configurable and innovative solution that can scale with growing businesses. PlanSource uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create a personalized experience for employees, placing it ahead of other benefits administration platforms.

Rizing is an SAP gold partner, empowering worldwide businesses using SAP solutions to become an intelligent enterprise. With more than a decade of experience delivering end-to-end HR, benefits and payroll transformation, Rizing will implement and sell PlanSource’s Benefits Engagement platform as part of their services. Rizing has Expert Competency in SAP® Human Capital Management and SAP® Business Technology Platform. Their holistic approach to bringing together SAP SuccessFactors solutions, extensive industry expertise, best-in-class HR consulting, implementation services, managed services and proprietary solutions is key to their customer success.

“We are thrilled to partner with PlanSource and bring a leader in the benefits engagement and administration industry to our customers,” said Derek Risley, Global VP of Sales and Business Development for the HCM line of business at Rizing. “With our years of experience in benefits administration and our knowledge of SAP platforms, this partnership will be extremely beneficial to our clients looking to simplify benefits administration with a fully integrated HR and Benefits platform.”

An integrated HR and benefits platform helps HR teams to be more efficient and provides a better employee experience. With the platform’s integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, employees can make changes to their benefits that will be reflected in payroll deductions in the SAP SuccessFactors suite instantly. HR teams and employees will be able to access the PlanSource platform through a single sign-on, making it an easy-to-use experience.

“Employers are looking for a seamless and efficient benefits administration and engagement platform, and they need those tools to work seamlessly with their HR and payroll processes,” said Phil Carollo, President of Sales at PlanSource. “I’m excited about bringing Rizing into our reseller community, I’m confident their customer success model and experience will be hugely beneficial to their customers’ success.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

About Rizing, a Wipro Company

It’s the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your technology transformation journey. Rizing’s objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP cloud technologies, our geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products to optimize and extend SAP such as Lifecycle Pricing, attune Fashion Suite, Lyra, Carbon, Mercury, Hydrogen and OmniSpatial. With real-life experience in business areas like consumer industries, enterprise asset management, and human capital management, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants focus on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing Intermediate Holdings, Inc. at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

